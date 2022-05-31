How to download Minecraft 1.19 Pre-release 4

Mojang recently released the Minecraft 1.19 pre-release 4 for the upcoming 'The Wild Update.' The game's developers are giving the final touch to the update after announcing its official release date a few days ago. The pre-release phase will soon be completed and the release candidates will start rolling out. Since the update is almost ready, these pre-release versions of the game will contain only a few bug fixes and minute changes.

For the past few months, Mojang has been working hard on releasing loads of snapshots where players get to see new major features being tested. A few weeks back, the update reached the pre-release phase, hinting that it was nearly finished.

Minecraft 1.19 pre-release 4 could be the last pre-release version before the update shifts to release candidates. Although this is the smallest development version of the update, players can still easily download the pre-release from the game launcher.

How to easily download the Minecraft 1.19 Pre-release 4

Similar to every other snapshot and pre-release version of the update, players can download and play Minecraft 1.19 pre-release 4 through the official game launcher. Players simply need to open the launcher and look for 'Latest Snapshot' in the drop-down version menu. Even if the option reads 'Snapshot,' players will be able to see '1.19-pre4' written below it, confirming that it is the latest pre-release version.

The latest pre-release available in the launcher (Image via Sportskeeda)

After selecting the version, players can simply hit play and the launcher will automatically download the necessary files to run Minecraft 1.19 Pre-release 4. Players must always remember to create a new world whenever they are playing a snapshot or pre-release version of the update. If players open an incompatible existing world, the game might cause problems or even crash.

Players should always make a new world when testing a new beta version (Image via Minecraft)

Changes in Minecraft 1.19 Pre-release 4

This particular pre-release is one of the smallest out of all Minecraft 1.19 development versions. It only contains a handful of bug fixes since most of the new additions and changes have already been added to the game in the snapshot phase. The pre-release phase is solely for Mojang to iron out any flaws related to the new features.

Elytra and armor equipping sound plays when the item's durability changes (Image via Minecraft)

In this pre-release, chunk corruption and border problems for Aquifers have been solved and some of the instances where the game was crashing have been rectified by the developers. One of the main changes was done to Elytra and armor equipping sounds. Whenever these gears take a durability hit while being used, they will play an equipping sound.

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update will be released on June 7, 2022 on all platforms supporting both Bedrock and Java Editions. The update will contain loads of new mobs, biomes, blocks, items, enchantments, effects, and more.

