How to download Minecraft 1.20.5 snapshot 24w07a

Minecraft: Java Edition's latest snapshot for the 1.20.5 update, version 24w07a, arrived on February 14, 2024. The new experimental release introduces the bogged skeleton variant, a new hostile mob capable of firing poisonous arrows. It also makes a sizable number of bug fixes and reintroduces the ability for hoppers to pick up items from beehives and bee nests.

The snapshot is now available for those who have purchased a copy of Java Edition, but how can they download it? It turns out that the process is quite easy and should only take a few moments with a stable internet connection.

Although many third-party clients are capable of accessing snapshots, let's take a look at how one is accessed via the game's official launcher.

Steps to download Minecraft Java Snapshot 24w07a

Bogged skeletons in snapshot 24w07a (Image via Mojang)

When new Minecraft Java snapshots are released, the place where players can find them first and foremost is the game's official launcher client. With the click of just a few buttons, you can immediately download the latest Java snapshot and spend more time enjoying the new changes, additions, and fixes.

Whatever the case, here's how you can download Minecraft snapshot 24w07a for Java Edition:

If you haven't already, download the game's official launcher from Minecraft.net and install the program. Log in with your Microsoft credentials if you've just installed the launcher. Simply open it if you've installed it already. Select Java Edition on the game list to the left. To the left of the Install/Play button under the Java Edition cover art, click on the button that reads "Latest Release" and then select "Latest Snapshot." Click on the install/play button. The launcher should download all the necessary files, folders, and assets and then run the snapshot upon completion.

Snapshot 24w07a is readily available via the official game launcher (Image via Mojang)

That's all there is to it! Keep in mind that in addition to using this method to download version 24w07a, these steps will also apply to any future snapshots that Mojang introduces for Java Edition. Simply select the latest snapshot and click the Install/Play button, and you'll be diving into the new experimental version of Minecraft in just a few moments.

Whatever the case, there will likely be many more snapshots after the 1.20.5 update is released, as the major 1.21 update is still approaching. Thanks to the official game launcher, you can stay informed of the latest spate of changes. The launcher provides a patch notes tab, so you can always be aware of the ongoing changes made to the title in major update releases or snapshots.