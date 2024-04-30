How to download Minecraft 1.20.6 update

Minecraft 1.20.6 debuted for Java Edition on April 29, 2024, to fix a particularly egregious in-game bug noticed after the Armored Paws update. Items and blocks appeared to be shifting or outright deleting themselves in trader llama storage chests, so Mojang released 1.20.6 as a hotfix to solve the problem, and players will certainly want to update to this Java Edition version as soon as they can.

Fortunately, updating to Minecraft 1.20.6 is a very simple process. With just a few clicks and the use of Minecraft's official launcher client, you can spend less time worrying about updates and more time diving back into your game world to build and craft to your heart's content.

How to download Minecraft 1.20.6

The Minecraft Launcher client allows for quick and easy updating to Java 1.20.6 (Image via Mojang)

Thanks to the modernized Minecraft Launcher client, you can update to Java 1.20.6 simply by running the game like you normally would. The launcher checks for new updates released by Mojang and can install them automatically before the game opens. This way, you can simply enjoy the updated game, even if Minecraft 1.20.6 is just a hotfix.

You can update to Minecraft 1.20.6 by following these steps:

If you haven't already, download the official game launcher from the game's website and install it. Otherwise, open your official launcher client. Select Java Edition from the game list to the left of the launcher window. To the left of the install/play button, you should find a button that reads "latest release." Ensure that it reads "1.20.6" and then click the install/play button. The launcher should download the necessary files if you're connected to the internet. The game will then open upon completion.

The main menu for update 1.20.6 (Image via Mojang)

That's all there is to it. Keep in mind that in addition to updating to version 1.20.6, this method will work for all future Java Edition updates released by Mojang, and it can also be used to download newly released Minecraft snapshots with one extra step. Overall, the launcher makes updating to new Java releases incredibly convenient and easy so players don't have to stress about it.

Even though update 1.20.6 is a hotfix update, playing the less buggy version of the game is well worth the time spent updating. Plus, as long as you have a stable internet connection, the launcher should only take a few seconds at most to download the necessary 1.20.6 changes, since the update merely fixes one bug that causes items/blocks from moving or disappearing in trader llama saddle chests.