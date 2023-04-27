How to download Minecraft 1.20 snapshot 23w17a

The latest Minecraft: Java Edition snapshot has been released, featuring new content additions and some sizable changes. Fresh music was introduced, sculk sensors were altered to have new activity phases, and seven advancements were included. A litany of code changes and bug fixes were also introduced to improve overall stability and performance.

If Minecraft fans have a PC and wish to download the latest snapshot (23w17a), they can do so in just a few clicks, thanks to the game's official launcher. This program bypasses any need for file manipulation and allows fans to access the snapshot just by selecting it in the menu.

Steps to download and install Minecraft 23w17a via the official launcher

Minecraft's official launcher lets players enjoy snapshot 23w17a quickly and easily (Image via Mojang)

Thanks to the debut of the official launcher, Minecraft players won't need to worry about downloading snapshot 23w17a's .jar files to play the game. As long as they have a legal copy of Java Edition, they can head to the title's official website, download the launcher, and then access the snapshot in just a few clicks.

The launcher is also available on the Microsoft Store for fans who have a PC utilizing the Windows operating system, but the final choice is down to each player.

Here's how to download and install snapshot 23w17a:

Download/install the official Minecraft Launcher either from the game's official website or from the Microsoft Store. Then open the program. Select Java Edition to the left of the launcher window. To the left of the green install/play button, there should be a button that reads "latest release" by default. Click this to open a dropdown list. On the dropdown list, select "Latest Snapshot." Click the green install/play button. As long as you're connected to the internet, the launcher will download and install all the necessary files and assets to run the snapshot. After the download is completed, Minecraft: Java Edition will open, and you can enjoy the game.

While this method works to download snapshot 23w17a, players should note that it will also work for each new beta that is released. Every time Mojang unveils a new snapshot, players can simply select the snapshot from the dropdown menu in the launcher, click the play button to quickly download the necessary assets, and open the game.

It's as simple as that, though players who utilize Bedrock Edition will have to rely on the Preview Program, which works somewhat differently from the Java Edition snapshots.

Whatever the case may be, players can utilize the official launcher to enjoy upcoming content before the content is fully released in its respective update. Sure, the experimental features introduced in snapshots and previews may not be complete, but they're certainly worth checking out ahead of the full update releases.

