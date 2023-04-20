Minecraft Bedrock beta/preview 1.20.0.21 patch notes: All you need to know

Minecraft has rolled out the latest update for the Preview and Beta version of 1.20.0.21, bringing new features, bug fixes, and accessibility improvements to the popular sandbox game. The Preview version is available on Xbox, Windows 10/11, and iOS devices, while the Beta is accessible on Android (Google Play). These work-in-progress versions may have instability, but they offer players a chance to experience new content and provide feedback to the developers.

This article explains everything players need to know about the latest beta and preview.

Minecraft Bedrock beta/preview 1.20.0.21 patch notes: All players need to know

The update has de-experimentified all Trails & Tales content, making it available during regular gameplay. Additionally, the Next Major Update toggle has been removed as it currently has no active experimental content.

Accessibility enhancements and gameplay fixes

Accessibility enhancements include a text-to-speech reading of the Creative Inventory tabs' names. Several block updates have been made, including changes to Suspicious Sand and Suspicious Gravel, Decorated Pot, Pitcher Crop, and Calibrated Sculk Sensor. Gameplay fixes include addressing fall damage accumulation in the roofed Soul Sand Bubble Column.

Graphical updates

Graphical updates have been implemented, such as improved lighting conditions for the Decorated Pot and Conduit block. Sign-related changes comprise new sound effects, interaction limitations, and editing improvements. The Sniffer, Sculk Sensor, and Sculk Shrieker also received minor fixes.

UI improvements

User Interface improvements include Marketplace and Dressing Room cycle buttons displaying navigation chevrons with controller hints disabled and showing coordinates on the new death screen if the "Show Coordinates" setting is enabled. Vanilla Parity changes involve the correct rotation of top and bottom Door textures for worlds versioned from 1.20 onward.

Changes to Calibrated Sculk Sensors

Vibration frequencies have been simplified in preparation for the Calibrated Sculk Sensor, now categorized as movement, landing, item interactions, mob actions, gear equipping, mob interactions, damage, item consumption, block deactivation, block activation, block changing, block destruction, block placement, spawning, and explosions.

Technical updates

The Editor bug has been fixed, preventing access during regular gameplay sessions. Entity filters "all_slots_empty" and "any_slot_empty" have been introduced, while a crash related to ray tracing has been addressed.

Custom items can now be combined to repair without a custom item entry and content warnings for recipes using the same blocks, although different data has been fixed. The "speed_multiplier" attribute in the "minecraft:boostable" component is now parsed correctly from the JSON file.

Experimental Technical Features include Add-Ons, which add the "minecraft:facing_direction" state to the "minecraft:placement_direction" block trait, and API improvements that address issues with modified equipment and container slots not syncing to clients. The "@minecraft/server" update renames several block properties and states.

How players can download Preview and Beta versions

To download the Preview or Beta version, follow the instructions below:

For Preview on Xbox, Windows 10/11, and iOS devices:

Make sure you own Bedrock Edition on the platform you want to access the Preview version.

Go to the official Preview page at aka.ms/PreviewFAQ for more information on how to download and install the Preview version on your specific device.

For Beta on Android (Google Play):

Ensure you own Bedrock Edition on your Android device.

Open the Google Play Store and search for "Minecraft."

Visit the Minecraft app page and scroll down to find the "Join the Beta" section.

Click on "Join" and follow the on-screen instructions to enroll in the Beta program.

Once you have successfully enrolled, the Minecraft Beta update will be available for download in the Google Play Store.

Note: Keep in mind that the Preview and Beta versions may be unstable and might not represent the final version quality. Make sure to back up your worlds and data before installing these versions, as there's a risk of losing progress or encountering issues.

Players can check out latest Preview and Beta for these features today

Overall, the latest Preview and Beta update offers enhancements and fixes, improving the experience for players. With the introduction of new features, accessibility improvements, and technical updates, Minecraft continues to evolve and adapt to user feedback.

By participating in these work-in-progress versions, players can contribute to the development process, ensuring that the final version offers a refined, immersive, and enjoyable experience for all.

