How to download Minecraft 1.20 update on iOS

The Minecraft 1.20 update is finally out, and the game’s community is in a frenzy as it rushes to try out all the new features. The update introduces several new items to the game, like bamboo wood and its variants, rafts, an entirely new cosmetic block called bamboo mosaic, a biome called cherry grove with cherry trees, a novel archaeology mechanic, two brand-new mobs, several armor customization options, and much more.

The update is officially titled the Trails & Tales update and focuses on storytelling and world building in a new and more sophisticated manner. Players can download the update on every platform the game is available on, which means that every player gets the opportunity to explore the new Trails & Tales content together.

Here’s everything players need to know about downloading Minecraft 1.20 on iOS.

Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales: Steps to download the update on iOS devices

Mobile devices have always been an integral cog in the Minecraft wheel since the initial years of the game, as their portable nature and ease of access allow players to jump into the game whenever and wherever they want. In addition, each has platform-specific stores, letting players download the game at any time, with updating also being an option.

Follow the steps given below to download Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales on iOS:

Navigate to the Apple App Store.

In the search bar, type in the game’s name and click on the official version from Mojang Studios.

Once on the game’s page, you must look for a button beside the game’s name. It’ll either say “Update” or “Install,” depending on whether the game is installed on your device or not.

Press the aforementioned button and wait for the download to complete.

Open the game, and the version should be displayed on the screen.

If your game isn't updated due to some technical error, a good fix is to uninstall it and install it again. This removes any corrupted files and installs a clear copy of the game so you may have a smooth experience. Also, it goes without saying that the game is not available for free. To play this version, you must purchase it from the Google Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS)

While it used to be a part of Pocket Edition some years ago, the iOS version of Minecraft now comes under the umbrella of Minecraft Bedrock, along with the Android, console, and Windows 10/11 editions. This is due to each of these game versions sharing the Bedrock codebase.

This also makes downloading updates, like the Trails and Tales, a remarkably similar process on mobile devices and platforms like PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

