How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.0.54 Beta version

Fans are excited for the biggest update Minecraft has ever received. After a breathtaking nether update, Mojang is preparing to drop a beautiful update for caves and mountains.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.0.54 brought some changes to the axolotls and powder snow, along with many bug fixes. After Mojang announced the news about the update being split into two parts, developers have been focused on bringing an amazing first update this summer.

Players can experience the experimental features by downloading the beta version. When creating a new world, remember to turn on experimental Caves and Cliffs features.

How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.0.54

Axolotls, a new aquatic mob (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft Beta 1.17.0.54 is available for all bedrock players. Players can install the beta version on Windows, Xbox, and Pocket Edition. To download the beta release 1.17.0.54, players have to register for the beta program. Before registering, players should know the following information:

Joining the beta will replace the game with a work-in-progress version of Minecraft.

Players will not have access to Realms and cannot join non-beta players while previewing the beta.

Any worlds played while in the beta cannot be opened in previous versions of the game, so please make copies of worlds to prevent losing them.

Beta builds can be unstable and are not representative of the final version quality.

How to opt-in for Minecraft Beta on different platforms?

Xbox One and Windows 10 players can opt-in and out of the beta from the Xbox Insider Hub app . Please be aware that opting in and out of the beta may affect all user accounts on a shared device.*

. Please be aware that opting in and out of the beta may affect all user accounts on a shared device.* Android players can opt-in and out from the Minecraft page of the Google Play Store .

. Please bear in mind that un-enrolling from the Minecraft Beta can sometimes take up to 24 hours.

How to opt-out from Beta on Windows and Xbox

Xbox Opt-Out Steps

Open the Xbox Insider Hub app and unenroll from the beta. Uninstall Minecraft. Hard reset the Xbox console by holding down the power button until the console turns off, waiting 10 seconds, and then turning the console back on. Reinstall Minecraft from the Ready to Install section of Games & Apps.

Windows 10 Opt-Out Steps

Be sure to back up your worlds first! Open the Xbox Insider Hub app and unenroll from the beta. Uninstall Minecraft. Reinstall Minecraft from the Microsoft Store app.

Loading worlds from previous versions with experimental features can corrupt the world data. Please create a new world with Caves and Cliffs features enabled to get a hands-on experience of the upcoming update.