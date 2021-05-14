How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.0.56 Beta version

In its long history, Minecraft has received many updates that made the game so popular. However, none of them were as significant as the recent Caves and Cliffs update.

After delivering an excellent nether update, Mojang is ready to revamp the caves and mountains of the overworld. Last year at Minecon 2020, developers presented new features to be introduced to the game in the next update. Since then, fans haven't been eagerly awaiting the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update.

Unfortunately, developers had to split the update into two parts as they didn't want to deliver an unfinished product. Mojang is now focused on the first release scheduled for mid-2021. In the new beta release, developers have fixed bugs and issues related to blocks coming in the first update.

How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.0.56

Players who already have Minecraft can download the Bedrock 1.17.0.56 beta release for no extra cost. To play the latest version, players have to sign up for the beta release. Read the following instructions from the developers before signing up for the beta release:

Joining the beta will replace the game with a work-in-progress version of Minecraft.

Players will not have access to Realms and cannot join non-beta players while previewing the beta.

Any worlds played while in the beta cannot be opened in previous versions of the game, so please make copies of worlds to prevent losing them.

Beta builds can be unstable and are not representative of the final version quality.

How to opt-in for Minecraft Beta on different platforms?

Xbox One and Windows 10 players can opt in and out of the beta from the Xbox Insider Hub app . Please be aware that opting in and out of the beta may affect all user accounts on a shared device.*

. Please be aware that opting in and out of the beta may affect all user accounts on a shared device.* Android players can opt in and out from the Minecraft page of the Google Play Store .

. Please bear in mind that un-enrolling from the Minecraft Beta can sometimes take up to 24 hours.

Unfortunately, these devices can only try the beta release for now. To test the experimental features, toggle on the Caves and Cliffs option while creating a new world.

After trying the experimental features, players can opt out of the Beta version to gain back access to realms and older worlds.

How to opt-out from Beta on Windows and Xbox

Minecraft Bedrock Beta (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Xbox opt-out steps:

Open the Xbox Insider Hub app and unenroll from the beta. Uninstall Minecraft. Hard reset the Xbox console by holding down the power button until the console turns off, waiting 10 seconds, and then turning the console back on. Reinstall Minecraft from the Ready to Install section of Games & Apps.

Windows 10 opt-out steps:

Be sure to back up your worlds first! Open the Xbox Insider Hub app and unenroll from the beta. Uninstall Minecraft. Reinstall Minecraft from the Microsoft Store app.

Source: Minecraft Official site