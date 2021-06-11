How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.22 Beta version

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1 is officially released for both Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition. However, Mojang didn't add one feature to Bedrock Edition and decided to add it in a minor update later.

In Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.22, developers have finally added the much-awaited candles. Players can craft candles using honeycombs and strings. Since it's a candle, Mojang made sure players can add them on top of cakes.

Other than candles, Bedrock beta 1.17.10.22 also brought some changes to mobs and gameplay. Players can download the latest Bedrock beta to check out candles and more.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.22 Beta version

Bedrock beta versions are available for free to all players already owning a copy of Minecraft. Players can sign up for the beta program to test all the experimental features coming in the future. Before signing up for the beta version, please read the following instructions by the developers:

Beta version is a work-in-progress version of Minecraft. Opting in the beta program will replace the official release with a beta version.

While testing the beta version, players cannot access realms nor play with non-beta players.

Create world backups before upgrading a world to beta since beta worlds cannot be played in old releases again.

Features in beta versions can change. They don't represent the final version quality.

How to opt-in for Minecraft Beta on different platforms

Xbox One and Windows 10 players can use the Xbox Insider Hub app to opt-in for the beta program.

As for the Android players, they can sign up for the beta program using Google PlayStore.

Before opting-in, remember unenrolling can take up to 24 hours, which means no access to realms for 24 hours.

After opting-in for the beta program, players can download the latest Minecraft Bedrock version from their respective stores. As of now, beta versions are only available for Xbox, Android, and Windows 10.

It is advised to create a new world or backup of the old world before upgrading it to a beta version. The beta version can be unstable and may corrupt world data.

How to opt-out from Beta on Windows and Xbox

Xbox opt-out steps:

Open the Xbox Insider Hub app and choose to unenroll from the beta. Then, uninstall Minecraft. Hard reset the Xbox console. Hold the power button until the Xbox console turns off. Wait for 10 seconds, and then start the console again. Finally, install Minecraft from the Ready to Install section of Games & Apps.

Windows 10 opt-out steps:

Open the Xbox Insider Hub app and choose to unenroll from the beta. Then, uninstall Minecraft. Go to the Microsoft Store app. and download Minecraft.

Android beta testers can uninstall the beta version and then leave the beta program from the PlayStore. Read the official notes for Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.22 beta on Minecraft's official site.

