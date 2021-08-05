How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.30.20 latest Beta version

After a long pause, Minecraft Bedrock betas are back with a new patch. Players have been eagerly waiting for a new beta release since the last beta came out on July 22.

Before launching any official update, Mojang releases beta versions for Minecraft Bedrock Edition. Beta versions are the snapshot equivalent of Java Edition. Developers release beta versions for players to test out upcoming features and give their valuable feedback.

Instead of adding new features, Mojang has fixed tons of bugs and issues in Minecraft beta 1.17.30.20. Interested players can try all the new changes by downloading the beta version.

This article guides players on how to download the latest Minecraft Bedrock beta version.

Download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.30.20 beta version

Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.30.20 beta version is available for free to all players already having a copy of Minecraft. However, players will have to first sign up for the beta program to play the beta version. Before registering for beta, players should keep the following in mind:

After joining the beta, Minecraft will get replaced by a version still in development.

While participating in the beta, access to realms will be disabled.

Beta players cannot play with non-beta players.

Worlds played on the beta version cannot be opened in older versions of Minecraft.

Any beta feature is not final and may change in future releases.

Beta versions are only available for Windows 10, Xbox One, and Android devices. Follow these steps to sign up for the beta program:

Windows

Go to Microsoft Store. Go to the search bar and search for the Xbox Insider Hub app. Download and install the application. Launch Xbox Insider Hub app. From here, look for Minecraft and sign-up for their beta program. After successfully signing up, download beta from Microsoft tore.

Xbox One

Go to Xbox Store from home. Choose Search, enter "Insider," and search for Xbox Insider Hub. Install Xbox Insider Hub on the Xbox One. Search for Minecraft in Xbox Insider Hub and sign up for Minecraft's beta program. Now, players can download the latest beta version.

Android devices

Open Google PlayStore. Search for Minecraft. Go to its official page on PlayStore. If the game is already installed, players will get the option to join the beta program. Register for beta and download the latest beta version.

After downloading the beta version, players can enjoy all the new features, changes, and bugs. Since it's a beta version, players are advised to create a new world for testing new features. Players can also try updating their older worlds to the beta version, but they should make a backup if anything goes wrong.

Edited by Shaheen Banu