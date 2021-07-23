How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.20.23 Beta version

Mojang has already started working on part two of the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update. Last week, developers released an experimental snapshot for Java Edition and a bedrock beta featuring new world generation and biomes.

Mojang has released another beta version for Bedrock devices. Sadly, this time the beta is all about bug fixes instead of any new features related to terrain generation. The 1.17 update added over 100 new items and blocks to Minecraft. It is natural for beta releases to fix bugs rather than giving new content.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.20.23 fixes various stability and performance issues. Bugs related to items, mobs, blocks, and more are addressed in this version as well. This article guides players on how to download the latest beta release.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.20.23 Beta version

Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.20.23 version is the latest beta release for Bedrock devices. It is only available for gamers playing on Android devices, Xbox and Windows. Players already having a copy of Minecraft can download the beta version for free.

Minecraft Bedrock Beta release (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

To test beta versions, players will have to sign up for the official beta program. Anybody can participate in Minecraft's beta program. Before signing up for the Minecraft beta, players should know the following:

After joining the beta, Minecraft gets replaced by a version still in development.

Realm access is disabled. Beta players cannot play on Minecraft realms.

Any world loaded in the beta cannot be played on an older version.

Any new features in the beta are experimental and subject to change. Thus, they do not represent the final quality of the update.

As mentioned earlier, the beta version is only available for Android devices, Xbox, and Windows. Players can only sign up for the beta on these devices. Follow the given steps to sign up for the beta program and download the latest beta:

Android devices

Go to Play Store. Search for Minecraft and go to its official page on Play Store. Sign up for the beta program After signing up, players can download the latest Minecraft beta.

Xbox

Go to the Xbox store. Search for Xbox Insider hub app. Install Xbox Insider hub app. Launch Xbox Insider hub app and search for Minecraft beta. Sign up for the beta program and download the Minecraft beta from the store.

Windows

Go to Microsoft store. Search for Xbox Insider hub app. Install it and launch the app. Search for Minecraft and sign up for the beta. Download the latest Minecraft beta from the store.

As always, players are advised to create a new world to test beta versions. Upgrading old worlds to beta is not suggested as it may get corrupted. Players who still want to do so should create a world backup in case anything goes wrong.

Check out Sportskeeda's Minecraft YouTube channel for more updates!

Edited by Shaheen Banu