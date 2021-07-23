Minecraft Bedrock Beta 1.17.20.23 Patch Notes: Full list of changes revealed

Minecraft 1.17.20.23 is the latest Bedrock beta version that has been released by Mojang. It is only available on Xbox One, Windows 10, and Android devices.

This Minecraft beta update focuses on improving the game's performance. A couple of changes have also been made to blocks and mobs.

Given below is a detailed list of all the changes and features available in this beta, as revealed by Mojang.

Minecraft Bedrock Beta 1.17.20.23: Everything revealed by Mojang

Fixes made for better gameplay and more stability

Several crashes that could occur during gameplay have been fixed.

Pasting Unicode text into Book & Quill have been optimized.

A crash that could happen when a player is crafting a Crafting Table with Gameplay Tips turned on has been fixed.

The large chest display has been fixed, so the brightest end of the chest is chosen.

Players can no longer take fall damage when traveling through the End portal.

Fixed Bed display if the foot of the bed is in a brighter area than the head.

Items and block changes

Projectile items, when far from players, will now move more smoothly.

Holding a shield in Marketplace maps no longer shows a content error.

Players can now place strong/long/splash/lingering potions manually in the brewing stand.

Spore Blossom no longer has a randomly offset hitbox.

Cauldrons with potions can no longer be filled with water dripping from pointed dripstone.

The Bedrock edition of the game now has the measurements of hitbox for spore blossom like the Java edition.

Fixed issue causing Slime and Honey Block movement slowdown to not be fully applied to players.

Changes made to mobs

Undead mobs will now burn normally when standing near powder snow. If an undead mob has powder snow above them, they will not burn in the daylight.

More than one shulkers will no longer spawn in the same position from spawn eggs or End city generation.

When standing on Amethyst buds, mobs will now pathfind correctly.

Fixed the issue where horses became invisible after the players dismounted them.

Grown-up goats no longer lose their horn when reloading a world.

Mobs that are under blocks are no longer randomly struck by lightning.

Beta version players must note that joining the beta program will replace their game with a Minecraft version that is still under development.

Players will not be able to access the Realms. Any world played on the beta version cannot be opened in any previous version of the game.

Interested gamers can read more about the update on the official website.

