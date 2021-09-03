How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.30.24 Beta version

This week's Minecraft Bedrock beta came one day after the Java experimental snapshot. Mojang has released Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.30.24 for players on Android, Xbox One, and Windows 10.

Minecraft Beta 1.17.30.23 was disappointing for players who expected Caves & Cliffs Part 2 features. The latest beta release is focused on bug fixes from previous versions.

Players can download Minecraft Beta 1.17.30.24 to test these bug fixes and check if they've worked or not.

How to download Minecraft Beta 1.17.30.24

Downloading Bedrock betas is different compared to snapshots for Minecraft Java Edition. Java players can simply use the Minecraft launcher to download snapshots. However, Bedrock players will have to register for beta testing to download the beta versions.

Before registering for the beta version, players should know the following:

Joining the beta will replace Minecraft with a version which is still in development.

Beta players cannot access Realms. They cannot play with non-beta players.

Features shown in betas are not final and may go through changes in future updates.

Worlds created or played in the beta cannot be loaded on older versions.

As mentioned earlier, beta versions are only available for Xbox One, Windows 10, and Android devices. Unfortunately, players on other platforms cannot try out these releases.

Get Minecraft beta on Windows 10 and Xbox One

Both Windows 10 and Xbox One players will have to download the Xbox Insider hub to register for the beta. Xbox Insider Hub is available in their app stores. After downloading Xbox Insider Hub, launch it. Go to Preview and look for Minecraft. Enroll for Minecraft beta. Then go to Xbox store or Microsoft store to download the latest beta version.

Get Minecraft on Android devices.

Beta registration and downloading process are simple on Android devices. Players will have to launch Google PlayStore and search for Minecraft. Open Minecraft's official page on PlayStore and scroll down to find the button for beta registration. Sign up for beta testing. After signing up, players can download the Minecraft Bedrock beta.

That's all there is to it. Beta registration may seem complex to first-timers, but it's quite simple. However, please remember that beta versions can be unstable and are still in development. If any new bugs are found, please report them to Mojang at bugs.mojang.com.

