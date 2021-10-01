How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.32 update

The Minecraft 1.17.32 Bedrock update has been released for all devices. It has introduced a handful of fixes that will improve the player's gameplay experience and prevent crashing.

One of the most significant fixes made in this update was that the looting enchantment will now be applied when a mob is killed with a projectile. This will be useful as a lot of players use Looting on their tridents. A detailed list of fixes can be viewed here.

Steps to download the latest Minecraft 1.17.32 Bedrock update

Experimental and non-experimental features of Minecraft have received a few fixes. It is highly recommended for players to update their game as it will improve their experience. Installing the update is quite simple. Here's how players can update their game to version 1.17.32.

Android

Step 1: Launch the Play Store.

Step 2: Click on the search option and type Minecraft.

Step 3: Locate Minecraft and click on it.

Step 4: Click on the update button. The latest version of the game will then be downloaded and installed.

Windows 10

Step 1: Open the Microsoft store. The player needs to be logged in with the account they used to purchase the game.

Step 2: Search for Minecraft.

Step 3: Click on it and press update. This option will only be available if an older version of the game is already installed on the user's computer. The store will download and automatically install the 1.17.32 update.

Xbox One

Step 1: Navigate to the "My Apps & Games" section.

Step 2: Locate Minecraft and select "More Options."

Step 3: Go to "Manage Game & Add-ons."

Step 4: Select "Updates." The game will automatically be updated to the latest available version of Minecraft.

Other Consoles

Most consoles these days will automatically update the game to the newest available version. However, this may not work if the automatic update option is disabled. Their device may show a pop-up saying an update is available for Minecraft.

