Minecraft 1.17.32 Bedrock update patch notes: List of changes and fixes revealed

Even though the developers must be busy with the Caves & Cliffs update part 2, they have been consistently releasing updates for the current version of Minecraft. The Bedrock Edition of Minecraft has received both a beta and a normal update at the same time. Interested readers can check out the patch notes for the beta update here.

The developers have made only a few fixes to improve the gameplay experience. After updating the game, the chances of Minecraft crashing during gameplay will be a lot less.

Minecraft 1.17.32 Bedrock update

List of fixes

Several crashes that could happen while playing Minecraft have now been fixed.

A crash that was earlier reported to have occurred when the player was navigating the Marketplace sidebar has now been fixed.

A known issue where the content was not loading even when the device was connected to the internet has been fixed.

Changes have been made to light blocks, and now they no longer force players to spawn at the surface of the Overworld.

An issue has been fixed because of which the Looting enchantment was not being applied when a mob was killed with a projectile.

An issue that was causing the 'Couldn't pack your world file for upload' error to occur when the player was uploading a world to Realms in Nintendo Switch has been fixed now.

Previously, some chunks were being deleted when the player would reenter a flat world and the old world with the Experimental Caves & Cliffs toggle turned on. This has been fixed in this update.

How to report bugs and glitches to Mojang

Minecraft is a stable game because Mojang lets its users report issues they face in-game. This way, developers are always aware of the glitches. Here's how a player can report bugs:

Step 1: Click here to open the Minecraft feedback web page.

Step 2: Click on the green 'Report Bugs' button.

Step 3: Create a new account or sign in using an existing bug tracker account.

Players need to click on the issues button

Step 4: Click on the issue button present on the left side of the web page.

Step 5: Players need to ensure that the bug they want to report has not already been reported. If it has not been, click on the red 'Create' button and fill in the bug information. Some of the things the description should include are issues, expected results, actual results, and how to reproduce the bug.

Step 6: Upload a gameplay video lesser than ten megabytes. Then click on create.

Edited by Shaheen Banu