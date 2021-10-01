Minecraft 1.17.40.23 Bedrock beta patch notes: Full list of changes and fixes revealed

The upcoming Minecraft update, titled Caves and Cliffs Part 2, will change the Overworld forever. It is the biggest update Minecraft has received in its decade-long history. However, today's Minecraft 1.17.40.23 Bedrock beta fixes issues related to lily pads, light blocks, trapdoors, and more.

Minecraft 1.18 update is bringing major changes to the caves and mountains of the Overworld. Along with new caves and sub-mountains, developers are also increasing the world build limit by 50% as new caves can generate down to Y -59 while mountains will reach an astonishing height of Y 260.

New caves and mountains are already in snapshots and beta editions. However, the new world generation still requires many fixes and improvements.

Minecraft 1.17.40.23 Bedrock beta

The last few Minecraft Bedrock betas have brought seed parity and the option to upgrade old worlds. The new Bedrock beta might be disappointing to them as it's mostly about bug fixes. However, bug fixes and improvements are necessary to create a fantastic Caves and Cliffs update.

Last week, a Java snapshot got delayed, and this time, a beta version was postponed. Anyway, it is finally here. Check out the patch notes for Minecraft 1.17.40.23 beta:

Experimental features

Shifted sub-chunks on Caves & Cliffs flat worlds are now fixed.

Flat worlds will now properly upgrade to use the new dimension height when the Caves & Cliffs experimental toggle is enabled.

Non-Experimental Features and Bug Fixes

Developers have fixed an issue where light sources would force players to spawn at the surface of the Overworld.

A bug is now fixed, where picking up tropical fishes in a bucket would reset their color or variant. Now the game will remember which bucket contains what type of tropical fish.

The recipe for trapdoors was removed by mistake. They are now available on the crafting menu.

Players can once again place lily pads on water deeper than one block.

An issue related to mobs is fixed where mobs would jump continuously on non-full blocks such as Snow layers.

Interested Minecrafters can download the latest Bedrock beta by participating in the beta program. Beta testing is only available for players on Windows 10, Xbox One, and Android devices.

After downloading the beta, players can test the experimental Caves and Cliffs. As of right now, players can also move their 1.17 worlds to the 1.18 beta. Be sure to report any new bugs encountered while playing Minecraft beta.

