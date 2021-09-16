How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.40.20 Beta version

Last week, Mojang released a minor beta update for Minecraft Bedrock with only two lines of patch notes. It was disappointing for some players as they were expecting deep dark cave biomes after some new textures were data mined from the beta release.

Unfortunately, the latest beta, 1.17.40.20, also disappointed players hoping to see deep dark caves. On the bright side, it adds Stony Peaks, a new mountain biome. This biome is already available in Java Edition 1.18 snapshots.

Along with Stony Peaks, Mojang has brought many new 1.18 features like cloud height increase, more generation tweaks, and as usual, many bug fixes. Players can download and play Minecraft 1.17.40.20 beta update to test all new features and changes.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.40.20 Beta version

With every new beta, Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update is coming to its official release. As for now, players can download the latest beta to experience almost every new cave and mountain biome except deep dark caves.

Downloading Minecraft Bedrock beta is different than downloading Java Edition. Unlike snapshots, Minecraft Bedrock Edition players cannot download the beta version from any launcher. To download the latest beta version, players will first need to signup for beta testing.

Minecraft Bedrock beta testing is only available for players on Windows 10, Xbox One, and Android devices. Before signing up for the beta, players should know the following:

New features shown in beta are not final and may change in future releases.

Access to Minecraft Realms is disabled while participating in beta testing.

Worlds created or loaded in beta versions cannot be played on other versions.

Beta versions can be unstable and do not represent the final quality of an update.

Here are the steps to register for beta testing and download the latest Minecraft Bedrock beta.

Android devices

Open Google PlayStore and search for Minecraft. Open Minecraft's official page. Scroll down and look for the option to sign up for beta testing. After signing up, players can download the latest beta from PlayStore.

Xbox One and Windows 10

Xbox One and Windows 10 players will have to download the Xbox Insider Hub app. It can be downloaded from Microsoft store or Xbox store. After installation, open Xbox Insider Hub. Go to Preview, and search for Minecraft. Register for beta testing from here. After registration, players can download the latest Minecraft beta from Xbox store or Microsoft store.

Once beta registration is done, installing the latest Minecraft beta becomes easy. After testing the beta features, players can leave the beta testing and return to the stable version.

