How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.40.23 beta version

Like last week's snapshot, this week's Minecraft beta also arrived late compared to its usual timing. Better late than never, today Mojang has released Minecraft 1.17.40.23 beta for Bedrock players.

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 is the biggest update ever released in the game's decade-long history. Caves and mountains have received no updates for a long time, but this update will change that.

The 1.18 update will change the entire Overworld generation beyond recognition. Every week, Mojang releases a new beta for players to test new features and report bugs if found any. The newly released beta is a minor one with just a handful of bug fixes.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.40.23 beta: How to download

Minecraft beta versions are not available for everybody. Players who have taken part in beta testing can only download the Minecraft Bedrock beta. However, others do not need to worry as they can always take part in beta testing.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.40.23 beta can be downloaded on Xbox One, Windows 10, and Android devices. Players who play on these devices can access the experimental Caves and Cliffs features.

Reminder: We are still tweaking world generation and features may change, please remember make regular backup copies of your favourite worlds! Happy Thursday! We have a Minecraft Bedrock Beta rolling out!

Signing up for the beta will change the vanilla Minecraft and add 1.18 world generation. Before participating in the beta, players should know the following:

Participating in beta will replace the original Minecraft with a version still in development. While testing beta, players cannot play with their friends. Since beta builds are still in development, it is natural for them to have bugs and crashes. Beta versions do not represent the final quality of an update. Players can load any new or old world and test them in the latest beta. However, after playing them in new beta versions, players cannot open the files in old versions.

After learning about the side effects of beta testing, players can follow these steps to download the Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.17.40.23.

On Android devices:

Open Google PlayStore. Type Minecraft in the search box and open Minecraft's official page. Scroll down to find the option for joining beta. Click on Join to participate in beta testing. Update Minecraft to beta 1.17.40.23.

On Xbox One and Windows 10:

Both Xbox One and Windows 10 players need Xbox Insider Hub app to access Minecraft beta. Download Xbox Insider Hub app from Xbox Store or Microsoft store.

Install Xbox Insider Hub and open it.

Go to the Preview tab and search for Minecraft.

Join the beta, and then players can download the latest Minecraft beta from their respective stores.

Developers have advised players to create backups of their favorite worlds as the world generation can be pretty unstable and glitchy in beta.

Edited by R. Elahi