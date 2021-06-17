How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17 Beta versions on Android smartphones

Caves and Cliffs is one of the most anticipated updates in the history of Minecraft. Ever since its announcement at Minecon 2020, fans have been eagerly waiting for this exciting update to drop.

As its name suggests, Caves and Cliffs update is bringing a massive overhaul to the overworld caves and mountains of Minecraft. For a long time, the overworld generation has received no major updates. After delivering an excellent nether update, Mojang is ready to amaze fans by revamping caves and mountains.

The update had to be split into two parts, as developers faced many technical problems due to new world generation and global pandemic. The first part was released on June 8th, featuring amethyst geodes, new mobs, blocks, and items.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.17 Beta versions on Android smartphones

Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update for Bedrock Edition has yet to receive the new candles. Along with candles, Bedrock players will also receive tons of bug fixes.

As of now, developers have already released a few beta versions of the upcoming update for candles. Players already owning a copy of Minecraft can download the beta version for free and test all the new features and changes arriving in Minecraft.

Minecraft Bedrock Beta

To download Minecraft beta versions, players have to signup for the beta program. Before signing up, players should know the following:

Being part of the beta program, replace the stable Minecraft with a work-in-progress version.

Worlds created or joined in beta versions cannot run on previous versions.

In Minecraft beta, players cannot access realms or play with non-beta versions.

New features in beta versions may change and do not represent the final product.

Follow these steps to download Minecraft Bedrock beta versions on Android smartphones:

Launch Google Play Store. Search for Minecraft or click here to get redirected to the page. Install Minecraft, if not already installed. After installation, join the beta program from Minecraft's Play Store page. Download the latest beta version from Play Store after becoming a beta tester.

As beta versions can be unstable and may corrupt world data, players should create a new world to test upcoming features and changes. Players wanting to play their world on beta should create a backup in case anything goes wrong.

