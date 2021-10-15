How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.0.21 beta version

Minecraft Live 2021, the biggest official event of the year, is taking place this Saturday, October 16. But that is no excuse for developers to stop working on beta snapshots.

While Mojang will reveal the Minecraft 1.19 update on October 16, the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update is yet to be released. Developers are still working on the 1.18 update and will release a new snapshot and beta every week.

This week, Mojang released Minecraft beta 1.18.0.21 featuring tons of changes to world generation and tweaks to several other features. Interested players can download the new beta to test all the changes.

Download Minecraft 1.18.0.21 beta

Caves and Cliffs Part 2 is by far the biggest update Minecraft has ever received in its decade-long history. This update will make vanilla Minecraft feel like modded gameplay. The 1.18 upgrade will add massive cave systems, cave biomes, and sub-mountains.

Players can enjoy all upcoming features by downloading Minecraft beta versions. However, unlike Java snapshots, beta versions are not easy to get. To download Minecraft beta, players will first have to participate in beta testing.

Jay #MinecraftLive⛏️ @Mega_Spud Happy Thursday! We have a new Bedrock beta rolling out today!Check out the changelog for 1.18.0.21 Beta: feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic… Happy Thursday! We have a new Bedrock beta rolling out today!Check out the changelog for 1.18.0.21 Beta: feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic… https://t.co/MArx7pV9zb

Before taking part in beta testing, players should know the following:

Beta testing is only available for Minecraft players on Android, Xbox One, and Windows 10.

After taking part in the beta, Minecraft will get replaced by a version still in development.

Beta testers do not have access to Minecraft Realms. It means they cannot play with non-beta players.

Features shown in beta versions are in development and may change in the official release. Betas do not represent the final quality of an update.

Worlds loaded or create in the latest beta cannot be loaded in older beta. But the other way around is still possible.

As mentioned above, only Android, Xbox One, and Windows 10 players can experience these beta features. Sadly, it is not available on other devices or consoles.

ModBay @modbay_ Changes in feature_rules and features.left-white - new in 1.18.0.21

right-white - removed from 1.18.0.21

red - changes Changes in feature_rules and features.left-white - new in 1.18.0.21

right-white - removed from 1.18.0.21

red - changes https://t.co/QNArYfbKQh

How to join beta testing and download the latest Minecraft beta?

Android devices:

Go to Google PlayStore. Search for Minecraft. Open the official Minecraft page or click here to get redirected. Scroll down to find the option to become a "Beta Tester."' Become a beta tester and download beta 1.18.0.21 from Play Store.

Xbox One and Windows 10:

Xbox One and Windows 10 Minecrafters will need to download the Xbox Insider Hub app to join beta testing. Download Xbox Insider Hub from the Xbox Store or Microsoft Store. After it installs, launch Xbox Insider Hub. Look for Minecraft on the Preview page. Participate in the beta testing program. Then, players can download the latest beta version.

After downloading the beta, players can test all the upcoming Caves and Cliffs Part 2 features.

