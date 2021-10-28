How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.0.24 beta version

It's a Wednesday, which means it's also a Minecraft beta day. Mojang has released a new Bedrock beta in preparation for the 1.18 update featuring mineshaft tweaks, mob spawning changes, many bug fixes, and more.

Minecraft News @_MINECRAFT_LIVE

Ever wanted to have deeper worlds in your old worlds but still wanted an option not to?plus don't forget to post your favourite seeds here👇 A new Bedrock Beta rolling out today!Check out the changelog for 1.18.0.24 Beta here: feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic… Ever wanted to have deeper worlds in your old worlds but still wanted an option not to?plus don't forget to post your favourite seeds here👇 aka.ms/MCSeedPicker A new Bedrock Beta rolling out today!Check out the changelog for 1.18.0.24 Beta here: feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic…

Ever wanted to have deeper worlds in your old worlds but still wanted an option not to?plus don't forget to post your favourite seeds here👇 aka.ms/MCSeedPicker https://t.co/LgaoteMJzf

Because of the massive changes in Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update, developers make many improvements to world generation in every beta release. Players can install the latest Minecraft 1.18.0.24 beta to try the upcoming features and give feedback to Mojang.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.0.24 beta

Jay ⛏️ @Mega_Spud Happy Wednesday! We have a new Bedrock Beta rolling out today!Check out the changelog for 1.18.0.24 Beta here: feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic… Also, if you create a new world in this beta onwards and find an awesome seed, please let us know! aka.ms/MCSeedPicker Happy Wednesday! We have a new Bedrock Beta rolling out today!Check out the changelog for 1.18.0.24 Beta here: feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic…Also, if you create a new world in this beta onwards and find an awesome seed, please let us know! aka.ms/MCSeedPicker

Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.0.24 beta has added tons of world-generation tweaks, axolotl spawning changes, and many bug fixes. In the previous betas, developers have moved all the world generation features for Caves and Cliffs Part 2 to regular worlds.

Players do not need the experimental features option to get new caves and mountains. Creating a new world in beta is enough to get the 1.18 world generation.

To download the beta, players will need to become beta testers. Before participating in beta testing, please read the following:

Bedrock beta versions are only available for Windows 10, Xbox One, and Android devices.

Taking part in beta testing replaces Minecraft with a version still in development.

Realms is disabled for players testing beta versions.

Any world loaded in the latest beta cannot be played in the older versions.

Features shown in the beta are not final and may change in the future release.

Interested players can go through the following steps and download the latest Bedrock beta.

Android devices:

Players on Android devices will need Google PlayStore. Launch the PlayStore. Tap on the search bar and enter Minecraft. Go to Google PlayStore's Minecraft official page. Scroll down to find the option to join beta testing. After becoming a beta tester, players can download the latest Bedrock beta 1.18.0.24 from PlayStore.

Xbox One and Windows 10:

Players using Xbox One or Windows 10 will need to download the Xbox Insider Hub app. It is available on Microsft Store and Xbox Store. Launch Xbox Insider Hub app. Look for Minecraft in the preview section. Join beta testing for Minecraft. After joining, players can install the Bedrock beta 1.18.0.24 from Microsoft Store/Xbox Store.

In the recent betas, upgrading 1.17 worlds to 1.18 is now possible. However, players are still advised to generate a new world to test the upcoming features as there's always a chance for world corruption. Making a world backup is a healthy habit every tester should follow if they want to play old worlds.

