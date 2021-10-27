Minecraft 1.18.0.24 Bedrock beta patch notes: Full list of changes and fixes revealed

The Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update planned to be released this year was divided into two parts. With the first part already released, the developers are working hard on the next one. Testing new features is essential, and after doing so themselves, they let the community try them.

Minecraft beta updates come with a few, if not all, features of the upcoming update. The developers have released another beta today, and it can be installed on Windows 10, Xbox One, and Android devices.

Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.18.0.24: New features and bug fixes

Blocks

Water, powder snow, and lava can once again be continuously placed by holding down the 'Place' button.

Blocks that need support, such as beds and paintings, are no longer supported by light blocks.

Items

The smoothness of movement of primed TNT, splash potion, lingering potion, and bottle o'enchanting when far from the player has been adjusted.

A few Education Edition items no longer show the "craftingScreen.tab.none" tooltip.

Mobs

The chances of axolotls spawning naturally in lush caves have been increased.

Fishes in Minecraft will now attempt to avoid axolotls.

Magma cubes are now correctly aggressive towards iron golems. Slimes are no longer aggressive towards snow golems.

After getting stuck trying to pathfind in the mountains, phantoms should now be able to free themselves.

Mineshaft

The pillars of mineshafts should no longer generate in lava.

Dirt floors will no longer be found in mineshafts.

Mineshafts now use Log Blocks for creating support pillars.

Gameplay

Cause of high RAM usage, certain worlds increased in size. This problem has now been fixed.

When aimed while holding a small drip leaf, shallow water turning brighter has been fixed.

Tall flowers will now drop only one item when broken by water placed in the upper half of the flower.

An issue where the terrain could be seen through has been fixed.

Education features: Idle sound from NPCs have been removed.

Chorus Fruit now works correctly at negative Y coordinates.

World Generation

The developers have tweaked ore generation to be in parity with the Java Edition of Minecraft.

During world generation, gravel can now correctly replace deepslate.

Gold Ore in Badlands biomes are no longer generated in too large quantities.

Sources of lava can no longer be found in frozen ocean biomes.

Deepslate Copper Ore variant is now correctly generating in the world.

Updated naming for new Caves & Cliffs mountain biomes to better match between Bedrock and Java Edition.

