How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.10.20 beta version

This week, Mojang announced the release date for Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update. Notably, Java Edition has received a lot of pre-releases in the last few days. In a similar vein, Bedrock developers are also busy fixing bugs before the official release.

Developers have released a new beta for Minecraft Bedrock Edition, featuring tons of bug fixes. Instead of frequently releasing a few modifications every day, Bedrock developers have released most of them at once.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.10.20 beta brings many changes and fixes related to lightning rods, ruined portals, Frost Walker enchantment, villagers and more. Players can download beta 1.18.10.20 to get a taste of the upcoming 1.18 features.

Minecraft 1.18.10.20 beta is available for download

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 is set to be released on 30 November 2021. With less than two weeks to launch, developers are now giving final touches to the 1.18 update. Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.10.20 has made some tiny improvements and fixed a long list of reported bugs.

To download the latest Bedrock beta, players will have to register for beta testing. But before registering, one should know the following:

Participating in beta testing will replace Minecraft with a version still in development.

While playing beta versions, players cannot access Realms. Due to this, beta testers cannot play with other players.

Worlds loaded in beta versions cannot be played in previous versions of Minecraft. Because of this, please make backups before moving an old world to beta.

Beta versions do not represent the final quality of an update. Stability issues are usually fixed in the official release.

Minecraft Bedrock betas are only available for Xbox One, Windows 10, and Android. Other devices with Bedrock support cannot try the beta.

Register for beta and download version 1.18.10.20 on Android

Android users must refer to the following steps to register for the beta:

Open Google PlayStore. Go to Minecraft's official PlayStore page. Look for the option to join beta testing at the bottom of the page. Register for Minecraft Bedrock beta testing. After registration, players can download version 1.18.10.20 from Google PlayStore.

Register for beta and download version 1.18.10.20 on Xbox One and Windows 10

PC and Xbox One users must follow the instructions given below to register for the beta.

Minecraft Bedrock players on Xbox One or Windows 10 will need to install the Xbox Insider Hub app. It is available on both Xbox Store and Microsoft Store. After installation, launch Insider Hub app. Search for Minecraft preview. Join Bedrock beta. After registering for beta testing, players can download version 1.18.10.20 from Xbox Store or Microsoft Store.

Minecraft 1.18 update is almost ready as developers are focused on bug fixes and delivering a polished article. Players can find new caves, mountains, and other world generation features in the latest beta. After the update launches, players can safely move their old world to the 1.18 version.

