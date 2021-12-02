How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.10.21 beta version

A few days ago, Mojang released the most significant update in Minecraft's history. Minecraft 1.18 update impacted every aspect of the Overworld in some way. It changed this realm forever by adding new caves and mountains.

In version 1.18, caves can reach depths of Y -59, while mountains can generate up to an astounding height of Y 256. To accommodate such surreal terrains, Mojang increased the world build limit by 50%. Minecraft 1.18 is filled with many game-changing features.

Jay ⛏️ @Mega_Spud



1.18.10.21 Beta is rolling out now!

feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic… Who's ready for a Minecraft Beta update?1.18.10.21 Beta is rolling out now! Who's ready for a Minecraft Beta update?1.18.10.21 Beta is rolling out now!feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic… https://t.co/NsxXsAF5zf

While adding so many features, it was natural to expect some bugs as well. Right after Minecraft 1.18 update was released, Bedrock developers pushed a new beta version featuring various bug fixes related to world generation, mobs, etc.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.10.21 beta is available for download

Minecraft 1.18 update was released on November 30, 2021. Bedrock developers are already working on a bug-fix patch. Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.10.21 beta mainly features bug fixes related to biome generation.

To download the Minecraft 1.18.10.21 beta, players will have to become beta testers first. Any player who has purchased Minecraft Bedrock Edition can apply for beta testing. But before doing that, players should know the following:

Joining beta testing replaces Minecraft with a work in progress version.

Access to Realms is disabled while playtesting beta versions. It means players cannot play with non-beta players.

Worlds played or created in beta versions cannot be loaded in older versions.

Beta builds can be unstable as they are still in development. Beta features do not represent the final quality of an update.

Bedrock betas are only available for Windows 10, Xbox One, and Android devices. Bedrock players on other devices cannot try beta versions.

Download Minecraft 1.18.10.21 beta on Android

Go to Google PlayStore. Go to the official Minecraft page on PlayStore. Players can search for Minecraft to find the page or click here to get redirected. Scroll down to find the option to become a beta tester for Minecraft. After joining beta testing, players can download Minecraft 1.18.10.21 beta from PlayStore.

Download Minecraft 1.18.10.21 beta on Xbox One and Windows 10

Players with Xbox One/Windows 10 will have to download the Xbox Insider Hub app. It is available on Microsoft Store and Xbox Store. Open Insider Hub app. Go to the Minecraft page in the preview section. Become a beta tester. After becoming a tester, players can download the latest beta version from their respective game stores.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Minecraft 1.18.10.21 is the first beta for The Wild Update as developers have added a new experimental toggle named after the 1.19 update. However, the prime focus of this beta was bug fixes. Players can read the patch notes to learn more about the upcoming fixes.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Srijan Sen