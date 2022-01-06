How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.10.26 beta version

Development for The Wild Update is proceeding at an impressive pace in Minecraft Bedrock Edition. On the other hand, Java Edition has not received any snapshot for The Wild Update as of yet. Bedrock players have received multiple betas for the upcoming 1.19 update which they can easily access right now.

The recently released Minecraft 1.18.10.26 beta version brings amazing parity features and fixes. But the star of the show was a new block called froglight. The latest beta also tweaked frogs, tadpoles, and frog eggs.

❄️ Chi! ❄️ 💉💉 @wChiwi Introducing Ochre, Verdant and Pearlescent Froglights!



Currently these new light sources are obtained as a reward by letting Frogs kill small Magma Cubes.



Players can download the beta version to test the features coming in the 1.19 update. Beta testing is available for Android devices, Xbox One, and Windows 10. Unfortunately, players on other devices cannot become beta testers.

Download Minecraft 1.18.10.26 beta

Becoming a beta tester allows players to access features still in development. Players can try out experimental features and share their feedback with the developers to help them improve on the upcoming update.

Before becoming a beta tester, here are some things players need to know:

After becoming a beta tester, the official version of Minecraft will be replaced by a work-in-progress version.

Access to Realms is disabled when testing beta versions. Beta testers cannot play with regular players.

Any world loaded in beta versions will be unplayable in older versions of Minecraft.

Beta builds can be unstable, and hence features shown in them are not final and might change in the future.

Lastly, beta versions are available for Xbox One, Windows 10, and Android.

Players can follow these steps to become a beta tester and download Minecraft 1.18.10.26 beta:

Android devices

Open the Google Play Store. Go to Minecraft's official page on the Play Store using the search bar. Scroll down to find the option to join beta testing. Become a beta tester. Wait for a few minutes, and the latest beta versions should become available for download.

Windows 10 and Xbox One

Both Windows 10 and Xbox One players have to download the Xbox Insider Hub app. It is available for download on their respective app stores. Launch Xbox Insider Hub. Go to Insider content. Click on Minecraft Bedrock. Take part in beta testing. After becoming a tester, players can download the latest beta from Microsoft or Xbox Store.

After downloading Minecraft 1.18.10.22 beta, create a new world with 'The Wild Update' toggle enabled under experimental features. Players can now play with 1.19 features.

