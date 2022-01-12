How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.10.27 beta version

As the developers have returned from their much-needed vacation, development for the next Minecraft update has once again begun. After releasing a fantastic Caves & Cliffs Part II update, Mojang is now working on The Wild Update to improve some old biomes, add new features, and more.

Bedrock Edition has already received some new features that are available in beta versions. Mojang recently released a new Bedrock beta 1.18.10.27. Unlike the previous few betas, the latest version hardly brings fewer additions and focuses on quality of life improvements.

Interested players can test all the improvements by downloading Bedrock beta 1.18.10.27.

Download Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.18.10.27

To download Bedrock version 1.18.10.27, one must be a beta tester. Beta testers have access to work in progress features and can report bugs and issues found in beta versions.

Before signing up for beta testing, Bedrock players should know the following:

Joining the beta testing program will replace Minecraft with a work-in-progress version.

Beta testers cannot access Realms nor play with non-beta players on multiplayer servers.

Worlds loaded in the beta cannot be played in older versions. Players can access them in the latest version or future official updates.

Features available in beta versions can be stable and do not represent the final quality of an update.

Lastly, beta versions are only available on Android, Xbox One, and Windows 10.

After testing beta versions, players can always switch back to the official stable version. Follow these steps to become a tester and download beta version 1.18.10.27:

Android devices

Open Google Play Store. Go to Minecraft's official page on the Play Store. Scroll down the page to find the option to join beta. Join beta and wait for a few minutes to let the Play Store register the account as a tester. After waiting, players can download the latest Minecraft 1.18.10.27 beta from PlayStore.

Xbox and Windows 10

Players on Xbox and Windows 10 need the Xbox Insider Hub app to become a beta tester. Download it from the Xbox Store or Microsoft Store. Open Xbox Insider Hub and go to Insider Content. Click on Minecraft Bedrock for Windows 10. Become a beta tester. Players can now download the latest beta from their respective stores.

This week's beta is all about bug fixes and further improvements to the overall game. There is only one bug fix related to frogs under experimental features. Players can expect the next beta to add more content for The Wild Update.

