Minecraft 1.18.10.27 Bedrock beta patch notes: Full list of changes and fixes revealed

Minecraft developer team seems to be back in force after a good few weeks of vacation. Bedrock Edition has started receiving new beta versions for the upcoming 1.19 update.

A few features of The Wild Update have already been added to the Bedrock beta version. Last week's beta also introduced a new block called frog light obtained via frogs. Developers have now released another new beta for Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.18.10.27 is focused on fixing bugs and improving overall performance. There are no new features in the latest beta 1.18.10.27, but some previously added features have received tweaks and changes.

Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.18.10.27 beta is out

Bedrock beta 1.18.10.27 features changes related to frogs and fixes to some blocks, gameplay, mobs, and more. These are the patch notes for the most recent beta:

Experimental Features

Frogs

A weird error that caused frogs to eat goats has been fixed.

Features and Bug Fixes

Blocks

Cocoa Pods placed on chunk borders now do not break when world reloads.

Structure Block structures now correctly transform multiface blocks.

Gameplay

A bug where observer block retaining its lit state while in the inventory if destroyed while blinking has been fixed.

A bug that caused paintings to overlap with glow item frames, signs, torches, and banners has been fixed.

Pillager Outposts now spawn the correct number of golems and pillagers.

Graphical

A bug that caused boats to disappear after a long ride has been fixed.

Boat oars and boats now have the same colour.

Mobs

Players can now leash untamed cats.

Elder guardians and guardians no longer sink while targeting an enemy.

User Interface

The Construction tab on the inventory screen now has the correct colour when using Pocket UI.

Fixed an issue with missing Inventory slots when using Pocket UI.

Fixed an issue with blank inventory slots in the creative inventory, which could cause interaction issues in the world.

World Generation

Chests and Monster Spawners now spawn correctly in structures.

The beta also features some changes and fixes related to the game's technical features. Players can read the complete patch notes on the official website.

So far, there has been no news about Java snapshots for The Wild Update. However, Java developers have revealed that they are back from vacation. Players can expect the first snapshot for the 1.19 update to be released in the upcoming weeks.

