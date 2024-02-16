How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.70.24 beta & preview

Since Minecraft Java and Bedrock are written in different coding languages, Java and C++, respectively, there are times when content makes it into one version before the other. This is true even for preview versions. While Java players have had the new wind charges and bogged for days now, Bedrock is only just getting these additions through preview 1.20.70.24.

Detailed below, you will find a quick summary of the preview's content in terms of features and major bug fixes, as well as a guide on how to install it, depending on the platform.

Steps to download and install Minecraft 1.20.70.24 beta & preview on PC

1) Open the launcher

The launcher's home screen (Image via Mojang)

The first thing that you need to do is open the Minecraft Launcher. Then, make sure you have the Bedrock edition of the game selected. There should be a list of different tabs along the top of the screen labeled "Play," "Realms," "FAQ," "Installations," and "Patch Notes."

Click on the "Installations" tab. This will take you to a page where you can set which versions of the title are installed locally.

2) Start the install

The location of the install button for Bedrock previews (Image via Mojang)

Once you are on the "Installations" tab, there should be two options. The first is if you have the latest full game release installed, and the second is if you have the latest preview installed or not. Click the green "Install" button. There should be a second dialog box that pops up with a second "Install" button. Click on it.

These options can be changed, but you should avoid doing this unless you know what the change will do, as the installation can break.

3) Switch to the latest preview

The preview logo, indicating the latest preview option is selected (Image via Mojang)

Once the installation is complete, you will need to use the tabs to return to the game. This can be done by clicking the "Play" tab. Next, make sure you switch off "Latest Release" and switch on "Latest Preview." This will tell the launcher which version of the game to start.

You should see the title's logo change to include the word preview. Now, opening the game should launch the latest preview version.

4) Turn on experimental features

The location of the experiments tab within Bedrock world creation (Image via Mojang)

The content of the preview also needs to be enabled in-game. This can be done during world creation.

After giving your world a name and possibly one of Minecraft's best seeds, you will need to scroll down to the experimental tab and turn update 1.21 content on.

How to download Minecraft 1.20.70.24 beta & preview on other platforms

iOS

If you play the iOS version of Bedrock, the odds of being able to access the preview content are not very high. There is a set number of players who can participate in a beta, and though new spots open up each month, they are in high demand.

There is a link on the Minecraft Help Center to the iOS Test Flight program. You will see a "Download" option if there are spots available. Otherwise, you will be unable to download the preview.

Android

The Android beta program location (Image via Mojang)

If you play on Android, your beta preview is much easier to access. Simply search for Minecraft on the Google Play Store, scroll down until you see the beta program, and hit join. This will add your account to the beta and allow you to play previews.

If joined, the word "Beta" will appear in parentheses after the name of the game.

Xbox

If you play on Xbox, your installation process is actually easier than those on PC. All you need to do is navigate to the store and search for "Minecraft Preview." So long as you have either an active Game Pass subscription or already own the Bedrock edition, the "Install" button should be available.

Minecraft preview 1.20.70.24's contents

A bogged attacking a player (Image via Mojang)

The 1.20.70.24 preview brings forth two huge additions. The first is Minecraft's new bogged mob. This swamp-living skeleton variant has two fewer hearts than regular skeletons and shoots slower but hits players with poisoned arrows, causing huge damage over time. They can be found in swamps, mangrove swamps, and within trial chambers as a ranged mob that trial spawners can spawn.

The second huge addition is Minecraft's wind charges. Wind charges can give players a boost in movement, allowing for massive increases in vertical and horizontal jumps. They can even interact with redstone components like levers, buttons, and pressure plates.

There was also a change to how trail chambers generate on Bedrock, allowing for Bedrock and Java players to have the same trial chambers. This tweak is not as major as the two listed prior, but it is significant.

Most of the bug fixes in this preview are minor. However, one big bug that has been fixed allows hostile mobs, such as skeletons, zombies, and spiders, to properly turn against one another if they accidentally deal each other damage.

Minecraft preview 1.20.70.24 is undoubtedly a big deal for Bedrock players. It introduces wind charges, the bogged, bug fixes, and changes to Minecraft's always useful command blocks, so be sure to check it out using the methods described above.