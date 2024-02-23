How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.70.25 beta & preview

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's 1.20.70.25 preview debuted on February 22, 2024. It makes one small fix to the game while also opening the beta/preview program to Playstation 4 consoles. The play screen and servers tab are also being overhauled, but the new changes will slowly be rolled out across all of Bedrock Edition's platforms.

Still, if you're hoping to play the latest experimental version of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, preview 1.20.70.25 is currently available for Windows PCs, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One/Series X|S consoles, as well as Android and iOS mobile devices.

Downloading the latest preview is pretty straightforward, but it doesn't hurt to review the process.

Steps to download Minecraft Bedrock preview on compatible platforms

Xbox

Minecraft Preview on Xbox will see users downloading a separate program for it (Image via Mojang)

If you have a copy of Minecraft on Xbox, you can download the latest preview via the Microsoft Store. This iteration of the preview exists as a standalone program, allowing you to switch between the vanilla releases of the game and experimental previews at will.

You can download the preview with the following steps:

From your dashboard, open the Microsoft Store application and search for "Minecraft Preview" in the search bar. Open the preview's store page. If you have a copy of the game tied to your Microsoft account, you should be able to press the Download button and access the preview free of charge.

PlayStation 4

Minecraft Previews on PlayStation also utilize a standalone program (Image via Mojang)

Thanks to 1.20.70.25, Minecraft previews can now be downloaded on PlayStation 4 consoles as their own independent program. Moreover, much like Xbox One and X|S, the availability of previews on PS4 means they can also be accessed on PS5 thanks to the two consoles' backward compatibility. However, you'll need to download the PS4 version to access the preview on the PS5 at any rate.

Whatever the case, you can download previews on PlayStation 4 with these steps:

Open the base game, navigate to your settings, and then select Preview from the sidebar. This will open the download page for the latest preview. Simply press the Download button, and the preview will be added to your queue. Keep in mind that previews will only be available if you purchase the digital version of the game on your active account. Purchasing the game in disk form will not provide access to the preview program.

Windows 10/11 PCs

Accessing the latest previews on Windows can require different steps (Image via Mojang)

Checking out the newest Minecraft previews on Windows-based PCs is a bit different depending on whether you've installed previews in the past. If you have, you'll need to update to the latest version with the Microsoft Store. If you haven't, you can directly install the preview from the game's official launcher and bypass the steps required to update.

Here's how you can access the latest preview on Windows PCs:

If you haven't installed a preview before, open the game's official launcher client and select Windows Edition from the game list to the left. Click the button that reads "Latest Release" and choose "Latest Preview" before pressing the Install button. The launcher will download all the necessary assets and then run the preview when finished. If you've already installed a preview before, open the Microsoft Store application on your PC and navigate to your library. Click the Games button, find the listing for Minecraft Preview, and press the Update button. If the game isn't listed, you may need to press the "Get Updates" button to fetch the latest version from Microsoft's servers.

Android/iOS devices

Previews on mobile devices are dependent on the user's operating system (Image via Mojang/Apple)

Depending on whether you're playing Minecraft on an Android or iOS mobile device, downloading new previews will require different steps. Android users can look to the Google Play Store to check out previews, while you'll need to rely on the Apple Testflight app if you're on iOS.

Regardless, both approaches can be covered with these instructions:

On Android, open the Google Play Store and open the game's store page. Scroll down the page until you find a section that reads "Join the Beta" and click the accompanying link. Update your game app if necessary, and the next time you open it, it should be running the preview instead of the base game. On iOS, begin by downloading the Testflight app, then head to the Testflight signup page for Minecraft Preview. Opt in using your Apple account credentials, return to your Testflight app, and run the game. Signups tend to fill up quickly, so you may need to wait for some time before space opens for you to opt into the beta.

That's all there is to it! Keep in mind that by default, most platforms will automatically update the preview application when a new one is released by Mojang. However, you may still need to update the Windows Edition manually with the Microsoft Store application if you're playing on PC.