How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.73 update

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's 1.20.73 update debuted on April 1, 2024, fixing crashes that inadvertently appeared as a product of the 1.20.70 update. This update was only rolled out on certain Bedrock platforms to fix the necessary stability issues, so players on Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles won't need to worry about downloading it.

Regardless, to ensure that your version of Minecraft Bedrock is running smoothly, downloading this hotfix on non-Switch/Xbox platforms is still advised. If your platform doesn't automatically update to this version, it doesn't hurt to cover how to manually update the game on your platform of choice.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.73 update on compatible platforms

Playstation 4

Updating Minecraft Bedrock on PS4 takes little more than a few button presses (Image via Mojang/Sony)

As long as you have a stable internet connection, manually updating Minecraft Bedrock on PS4 can be accomplished with just your options button. In just a few seconds, you can add the 1.20.73 update to your queue and spend as little time as possible worrying about updating the game so you can spend more time playing.

You can download the 1.20.73 update on PS4 with these steps:

Find the game's thumbnail on your dashboard or in your library and press the options button on your controller. Select "Check for Updates." If a new update is available, it should be added to your download queue automatically.

Windows 10/11 PCs

The Windows Store can handle manual updates on Windows 10/11 (Image via Microsoft)

Minecraft Bedrock is handled a bit differently update-wise compared to Java Edition on Windows 10 and 11 PCs. Instead of using the game's launcher to update it like Java, Bedrock can be updated through the Microsoft Store application, which can be found as a default program on Windows PCs.

You can update the game to version 1.20.73 on Windows 10/11 with these steps:

Open your Microsoft Store application and navigate to your library. Click on the Games button, and tap the button next to the listing for Minecraft on Windows. If it doesn't appear on the list of available updates, you may need to press the "Get Updates" button to fetch it from Microsoft's servers.

Android/iOS mobile devices

Updating Bedrock on mobile devices can be carried out on players' respective app stores (Image via Mojang/Apple)

When updating Minecraft Bedrock on mobile devices (still referred to as Pocket Edition by many), you will want to rely on the respective app store that you downloaded the game from, which usually means the Google Play Store on Android and the Apple App Store on iOS.

Whatever the case, you can update the game on Android and iOS devices with the steps below:

On Android, open the Google Play Store. Search for and open the store page for the game. If an update is available, the Download/Buy button should be replaced by an update button that you can tap to update to version 1.20.73 and beyond. You can also open Google Play and navigate to your app library and update from there. It's even possible to open the game directly, which will usually notify you that a new update is available, which you can then use to open the Google Play Store page directly. On iOS, open the App Store and navigate to the game's store page, where the download button should also be replaced by an update button that you can use. Alternatively, you can open the app store and navigate to your installed apps to update the game there. Opening the game can also provide an update notification as well on some iOS devices.

By and large, most devices outside of Windows 10/11 should update Minecraft Bedrock automatically. However, by using the steps above, players should be able to manually update to version 1.20.73 to get their performance hotfix.