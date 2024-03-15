How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.80.22 beta and preview

Minecraft 1.20.80.22 beta/preview is out, and its patch notes reveal a ton of exciting features coming to the game. Out of all the new items, the heavy core block is the most exciting addition. It can be used along with the breeze rod to make a weapon called mace.

If you are excited to play the latest preview, here’s how to download it on your device.

How to download Minecraft 1.20.80.22 beta and preview

The latest snapshot can be installed from the Installation tab (Image via Mojang Studios)

The process of downloading the Minecraft 1.20.80.22 beta and preview is easy. If you're a PC user, all you need to do is head to the Minecraft launcher and make sure you have the preview version downloaded. If not, open the Installation tab or the Patch Notes tab. You will find the latest release there; just click on Download.

Once downloaded, the beta can be played directly from the Installation tab. Alternatively, open the main page of the launcher and select the latest version using the button beside the Launch Game option.

If you're a PlayStation or Xbox player, head to the Xbox game store or the PlayStation store and search for Minecraft Preview. If you have already downloaded the preview version, just launch it. You will be able to try out all the new features added to the game, including the new wolf variants.

Test Flight for iOS users to play Minecraft preview (Image via Apple)

If you're an iOS user, you must sign up for Test Flight to be able to try experimental features in apps. However, the problem is that the number of beta players for the game is limited, and the spots get filled very soon. You can check if you can get access to it. If not, you will have to wait for the next month to apply for the beta program again.

For Android players, the process is similar. Head over to the Play Store and search for Minecraft. On the page where the game is listed, look for the "Join the Beta" option to join the program and try out new features.

The star of the new update is the mace, a weapon that can be crafted using the heavy core block and breeze rod, both found in the trial chambers.