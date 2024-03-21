How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.80.23 beta and preview

Minecraft's 1.20.80.23 preview for Bedrock Edition was released on March 20, 2024. It introduces new features like explorer maps (to find trial chamber structures), makes improvements to the Friends section UI, and implements a plethora of bug fixes. However, to enjoy these changes, you'll have to download the preview/beta first since it's separate from your base installation.

The good news is that Minecraft Bedrock's 1.20.80.23 preview is readily available across multiple platforms and should be quite easy to download. However, the steps to access it are a bit different depending on the platform of choice, so it doesn't hurt to examine them all in case there's any uncertainty.

Steps to download Minecraft 1.20.80.23 preview on Bedrock Edition devices

Xbox One and Series X|S

Previews on Xbox exist as a separate program (Image via Mojang)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.80.23 preview on Xbox, much like on other console platforms, is retained as a separate program from the base game. You'll need to have purchased the original title first or have an Xbox Game Pass subscription to access it. However, doing so takes little more than a quick trip to the Microsoft Store.

You can download version 1.20.80.23 with the following steps:

From your dashboard, open the Microsoft Store. Enter "Minecraft Preview" in the search bar and open the resulting store page. Press the Download button, and the preview application should be added to your download queue.

Playstation 4

Expand Tweet

Previews recently arrived on Playstation 4 consoles. This means fans of Sony's hardware can now enjoy Minecraft Bedrock's 1.20.80.23 preview. However, accessing previews is a bit different on this platform. If you haven't done so before, you can check out the steps below:

Open the base game and navigate to your settings. Choose Preview from the sidebar, which should open the accompanying preview page on the PSN Store. Press the Download button, and the preview should be added to your download queue.

Windows 10/11 PCs

Minecraft Preview 1.20.80.23 can be updated on the Microsoft Store on Windows (Image via Microsoft)

Depending on whether you've downloaded a preview on Windows 10/11 PCs before, the steps to access Bedrock's 1.20.80.23 beta may be slightly different. If it's your first time downloading a preview, you can do so with the official Minecraft launcher client. However, if you've downloaded a preview before, you can update it through the Microsoft Store application on your Windows PC.

Either way, you can download preview 1.20.80.23 with these steps:

If it's your first time downloading a preview, open the Minecraft Launcher and select the Windows Edition from the game list to the left of the window. Next up, click on the button that reads "Latest Release" and choose "Latest Preview" instead before pressing the install button. The launcher will download all the necessary files and folders and then open the game upon completion. If you've downloaded a preview before, you can access Minecraft Bedrock's 1.20.80.23 preview by opening the Microsoft Store application and navigating to your library. Click the Games button, find your preview program on the list of applications, and click on the Update button. If the game isn't listed, you can also click the "Get Updates" button to fetch the update from Microsoft's servers.

Android/iOS mobile devices

Bedrock's 1.20.80.23 preview is operating system-dependent for mobile devices (Image via Apple)

Depending on your mobile device's operating system, you'll have a slightly different approach to trying out previews. On Android, you can opt into previews through the Google Play Store, but if you're on iOS, you'll need to work with Apple's Testflight app. Either way, you can give the previews a shot with these steps:

On Android, open the Google Play Store and search for the game before opening its store page. Scroll down the page until you find a section that reads "Join the Beta" and tap the accompanying link. Update your game app if needed, and the next time you open the game, it should be running the latest preview. On iOS, begin by downloading Apple's Testflight app from the Apple App Store, then head to the Testflight page for Bedrock Edition previews and opt-in by using your Apple account credentials. Return to the Testflight app and you should find the preview available to open and play.

Once you've downloaded Minecraft Bedrock's 1.20.80.23 preview, it will typically automatically update to the latest version while you have a connection to the internet. However, you may need to perform manual updates on some platforms, typically Windows 10/11 PCs.