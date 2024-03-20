A new Minecraft Bedrock Beta version 1.20.80.23, featuring experimental features slated for release with version 1.21, has been rolled out. Notably, it includes a much-needed exploration map designed to assist players in locating trial chambers.

Moreover, this beta release for the Bedrock Edition also incorporates numerous new features aimed at enhancing gamers' connectivity within the community. Additionally, the update includes a plethora of bug fixes to improve the overall gaming experience.

This article will offer the patch notes for the Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.80.23 beta and preview update, exploring the various changes it offers.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.80.23 beta and preview: All you need to know

Experimental Features

Trial Chambers Exploration Map: Struggle no more to locate a Trial Chamber — level up your nearest Cartographer to Journeyman for the opportunity to trade for a Locator Map pointing to a nearby Trial Chamber.

Add Friends

In the latest Bedrock preview, the developers have improved the way you connect with other players in Minecraft. To help you follow and befriend other gamers, they have added:

Lists of recommended and suggested friends.

Improved search to give partial results while you are typing.

Ability to share your profile information through a QR code or a share link.

A handy button that copies your Gamertag to the clipboard.

The new screen can be accessed from the Play menu:

In the new UI, click “Search for Players” from the Friends Drawer.

In the old UI, click “Add Friends” from the Friends tab.

Features and Bug Fixes

General

Fixed an issue preventing iOS devices from auto-locking and going to sleep when idle after the player leaves any world.

Gameplay

The camera now changes to a third-person view on the death screen.

Holding the jump button while swimming underwater no longer results in a player drowning while appearing to be swimming at the water’s surface.

Holding the jump button while swimming horizontally (not upwards) at or near the water’s surface will keep the player swimming at the surface at a height where breathing is possible.

Armadillo

Armadillos no longer rotate to look at the player shortly after rolling up.

Wolf

Wolf variants spawned using the “/summon” command can now be tamed. The rules for selecting certain Wolf variants when spawned using a Spawn Egg or the “/summon” command have been broadened:

Rusty Wolf is now selected in all Jungle biomes, as defined by the biome tag “minecraft:jungle.”

Spotted Wolf is now selected in all Savanna biomes, as defined by the biome tag “minecraft:savanna.”

Striped Wolf is now selected in all Badlands biomes, as defined by the biome tag “minecraft:mesa.”

Wolf Armor

Wolf Armor now renders correctly when placed in Item Frames.

User Interface

Fixed the new “You Died!” screen to be available when the Education Edition toggle is enabled.

The updated “You Died!” screen is no longer experimental.

Realms

Guest users in split-screen multiplayer will no longer trigger Realm Events.

Fixed an issue where enabling Realms Stories required a restart (Preview Only).

Players can now see themselves in the ‘Recently Played’ section of Realms Stories if they have played recently.

Other bug fixes and stability updates.

The beta patch arrives with an extensive list of fixes, accompanied by several technical updates aimed at refining the gameplay experience. Interested readers can learn more about the release on the official Minecraft webpage.