How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.10.21 beta and preview

Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.21.10.21 arrived across multiple platforms on May 29, 2024. It made a few changes, including clarifying the Character Creator, improving game tip display, and fixing a slew of bugs along the way. Naturally, players who want to test out these new experimental changes will want to download the preview as soon as they can.

The good news is that regardless of what compatible platform you are playing on, downloading the latest Minecraft Preview is a pretty simple process. With just a few button presses, you can spend less time setting things up and more time playing Preview 1.21.10.21.

How to download Minecraft Preview 1.21.10.21 on all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X|S

Minecraft Previews on Xbox are easily accessible via the Microsoft Store (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to downloading Minecraft Previews on Xbox consoles, the process is simple as long as you have purchased the base game on your account or have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription. Regardless of which way you are accessing the preview, the process is roughly the same.

You can download Preview 1.21.10.21 on Xbox One/Series X|S with these steps:

Head to either the Microsoft Store or the Game Pass Library and enter "Minecraft Preview" into the search field. Then, press Enter. Open the resulting store page for the preview and click on the Install button to add the preview to your download queue.

PlayStation 4

Minecraft Previews on PS4 have a slightly different approach (Image via Mojang/Sony)

Minecraft Previews on PlayStation 4 consoles are a recent arrival. Players on this Sony console will have a slightly different approach to downloading previews compared to Xbox. Fortunately, the process is simple and only requires you to open the base game and navigate a few menus.

You can download Preview 1.21.10.21 on PS4 with these steps:

Start the base game and open your settings from the main menu. Select "Preview" at the bottom of the sidebar in the settings menu. Click "Get PlayStation 4 Preview," and the preview's store page should open. Click on the Download button to add the preview to your download queue.

Windows 10/11 PCs

Downloading Minecraft Previews on Windows can be easily accomplished with the official launcher (Image via Mojang)

Thanks to the Minecraft Launcher client, downloading previews on Windows is a simple process that won't take more than a few clicks of a mouse. The launcher will handle all the necessary files and folders and download them accordingly as long as you have a stable internet connection to work with.

Below, you can find the steps for downloading Preview 1.21.10.21 on Windows 10 and 11 PCs:

If you haven't already, download the launcher from Minecraft.net and install it. Then, open it and sign in with your Microsoft account credentials. Otherwise, simply open the launcher. Select Windows Edition from the game list at the left of the window. To the left of the green Install/Play button, click on the option that reads "Latest Release" and select "Latest Preview" instead. Then, press the Install button. If you have an existing preview installed, you can update to the latest version by opening the Microsoft Store application, navigating to your library, clicking on the Games button, and hitting the Update button next to the preview's listing.

Android/iOS Mobile Devices

Accessing previews on mobile devices can be carried out via respective app stores (Image via Apple)

When it comes to downloading previews on Android or iOS devices, you will have to rely on either the Google Play Store or the Apple TestFlight program. Fortunately, neither method takes long to accomplish, though the Apple TestFlight signups do tend to fill up fast, so you may have to check in at the start of each month to see if inactive users have been removed from the listings.

Regardless, you can download Preview 1.21.10.21 on these devices with these steps:

On Android, open the Google Play Store and navigate to the game's store page. Scroll down until you find a section labeled "Join the Beta" and tap the accompanying link. The next time you open the game, it should open the preview version instead of the base game. On iOS, download the Apple TestFlight app from the App Store and then open the TestFlight page for Minecraft Preview. Sign up using your Apple account credentials and you should receive an email. Open the email and choose "View in TestFlight" and then tap "Accept" if you're a new tester. Either way, tap the install button and enjoy!

That's all there is to it! In most situations, once you have downloaded their preview, it'll update on its own. The exception is Windows PC players, who will still need to use the Microsoft Store process outlined above to update their preview when Mojang releases a new one.

