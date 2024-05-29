Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.10.21 Beta and Preview patch notes

Minecraft Bedrock Edition seems to have finished its development for the 1.21 Tricky Trials update, as Mojang has already started working on the release for 1.21.10. For this reason, the patches seem to be getting smaller as most major bugs have already been addressed.

The new Minecraft bedrock 1.21.10.21 beta and preview release brings some optimizations and bug fixes to the game. There are also some Realms improvements for players who enjoy playing multiplayer on the paid subscription service.

Let's go over all the features, changes, and bug fixes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.10.21.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.10.21 beta and preview: All you need to know

Expand Tweet

Trending

Features and bug fixes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.10.21

Character Creator

Updated the Dressing Room category names for "Headwear", "Outerwear", and "Footwear"

Customizable controls

Customized controls no longer revert after player stops flight (MCPE-180234)

The control customization screen is now automatically exited when input mode is switched to something other than touch controls

The paper doll can now be shown in the HUD when customizable controls is enabled (MCPE-176334)

Customized control button sizes remain stable when going up or down Scaffolding or Ladders (MCPE-178820)

Game Tips

Added chat game tip. The tip appears when there are remote players in a world or if cheats are enabled

If the chat game tip can be shown for a player, the open chat instructions posted in the chat are removed

Gameplay

Fixed Wolf Armor breaking not emitting enough Scute particles (MCPE-179664)

Mounted entities are no longer immune to Wind Charge projectile damage

Banners are once again obtainable via the recipe book (MCPE-179650)

Tweaked the way the dismount position is calculated to better align with moving vehicles. This could result in minor differences when dismounting fast vehicles

Loading Tips

Added animated title to the loading tips dialog

Preview Realms

A local World can now be uploaded to a Preview Realm World through the Edit World screen, similar to a non-Preview Realm

Typing into the search box on the Realms Stories Members tab no longer overrides the filter options

Fixed a crash that could occur when viewing Realms Stories on a busy Realm

New lines are no longer removed from Realms Stories posts that are displayed in the story feed

Stability and Performance

Fixed item and block corruption when converting worlds from legacy Console Edition

Structure Blocks

Fixed the Help button link in the Structure Block’s menu (MCPE-179672)

User Interface

Refreshed assets for Achievements screen: all achievements unlocked illustration, no achievement unlocked illustration, and the GamerScore icon

Added a button for exiting the world from the death screen when in Hardcore mode (Preview only)

Fixed a bug that caused half-absorption hearts not be rendered (MCPE-181245)

Technical Updates

Biomes

Biome components "minecraft:forced_features" and "minecraft:ignore_automatic_features" are now deprecated

Blocks

Restored the back-side texture of the Sunflower to be leafy green (MCPE-181275)

"coral_fan_hang" block is now split into unique instances "tube_coral_wall_fan", "brain_coral_wall_fan", "dead_tube_coral_wall_fan", and "dead_brain_coral_wall_fan"

"coral_fan_hang2" block is now split into unique instances "bubble_coral_wall_fan", "fire_coral_wall_fan", "dead_bubble_coral_wall_fan", and "dead_fire_coral_wall_fan"

"coral_fan_hang3" block is now split into unique instances "horn_coral_wall_fan" and "dead_horn_coral_wall_fan"

"stone_block_slab4" block is now split into unique instances "mossy_stone_brick_slab", "smooth_quartz_slab", "normal_stone_slab", "cut_sandstone_slab" and "cut_red_sandstone_slab"

"mossy_stone_brick_slab" now has a destruction time of 1.5

Editor

Do not show Hardcore mode option when creating an editor project

Updated Selection, Brush, Line, Paste, Delete, Fill tool to load bounds before applying changes

Added IActionBar API to manage scripted IActionBarItem

Added property actionBar: IActionBar to IPlayerUISession API which represents quick action items in the action bar selector UI

Added addColorPicker method to IPropertyPane API to display a color picker property pane item for modifying RGBA values

Technical Experimental Updates

API

EntityBreathableComponent

Changed function setAirSupply(value: number): void to property airSupply: number in beta

Added property readonly canBreathe: boolean to beta

EntityComponent

Moved class EntityMovementComponent from beta to 1.12.0

Moved class EntityLavaMovementComponent from beta to 1.12.0

Moved class EntityMovementGlideComponent from beta to 1.12.0

Moved class EntityMovementSwayComponent from beta to 1.12.0

Moved class EntityUnderwaterMovementComponent from beta to 1.12.0

Added class PlayerCursorInventoryComponent which adds read-only access to the players cursor inventory and the ability to clear it

Known issues with Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.10.21

Mojang has also shared a list of known issues with the latest Minecraft beta and preview. These issues will be fixed in a future release:

New Preview Realms cannot be created through the Worlds tab

Players do not receive damage from suffocation

Game invites do not pop up on iOS

Invite only and Visible to LAN Players toggles are missing from the Multiplayer settings some platforms

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback