How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.10.22 beta and preview

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.10.22 beta and preview has been released and is available for PCs, consoles, and other supported devices. This update introduces several changes to the new blocks in the game's Tricky Trials update, focusing on fixing bugs that cause visual glitches or affect functionality of a block. A notable improvement for iOS users is the addition of customizable controls.

In this article, we will guide you through the process of installing the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.10.22 beta and preview update on supported devices.

Minecraft guide to downloading Bedrock beta and preview version 1.21.10.22

The Bedrock betas and previews for the Minecraft Tricky Trials update are compatible with a variety of computers and handheld devices. Here are all the steps you can follow to download the latest beta on each type of device:

Android:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Search for Minecraft and select it from the search results.

Step 3: Scroll down on the game's page to find the “join the beta” option and click on it.

Step 4: A popup warning about the version being instable will appear. Press the join button.

iOS:

The downloading process is a bit more complicated on iOS as the users are required to download a separate app that allows them to join the beta testing program.

Step 1: Launch the App Store and search and download the TestFlight app.

Step 2: Open a web browser and go to the game's official Preview page by entering "redsto.ne/preview".

Step 3: Once the webpage opens, find iOS and click on the TestFlight sign up link.

Step 4: Once the testflight webpage opens up, press the “Accept” button.

Due to the limited number of users allowed to join the beta program at once, iOS users may sometimes not be able to download it. In such cases, they will receive a 'Beta is full' message on the TestFlight webpage.

PlayStation

Here are the steps to follow if you're a PlayStation user:

Step 1: Open the game.

Step 2: Go to Settings.

Step 3: Choose the Preview option at the bottom.

Step 4: Click on "Get PlayStation Preview."

Step 5: Select Download.

Xbox

Xbox users can obtain the beta update by following these two easy steps:

Step 1: Look for Minecraft Preview in the Store or on Game Pass.

Step 2: Click on "Install."

Windows 10/11:

Windows 10/11 users can follow these steps to download the update:

Step 1: Open the official Windows game launcher.

Step 2: Select “Minecraft for Windows.”

Step 3: Select the latest release option to open the dropdown menu, then choose the most recent preview available.

Step 4: Click on the install button.

Regardless of the device or beta version a user is on, it is advised to create a new world to explore the new features. Using worlds from older versions can lead to corruption and loss of progress and data.

