How to download Minecraft Bedrock beta versions in March 2021

The Minecraft Bedrock edition allows players to help test unreleased versions by releasing downloadable beta versions of upcoming updates.

Minecraft periodically releases beta editions of upcoming versions that players are free to test if they desire. The Java edition does something similar to this, releasing what they call "Snapshots."

Snapshots are basically beta versions of upcoming updates that players can turn on in their Minecraft Java launcher.

Players should keep in mind that there are risks involved with participating in Bedrock edition beta testings, as these versions typically have bugs and other problems that are yet to be fixed.

Downloading Minecraft Bedrock beta versions in March 2021

How to opt into Minecraft Bedrock beta versions

Minecraft Bedrock players are free to opt in and out of beta testing as they wish.

Xbox One and Windows 10 players can join and leave beta testing through the Xbox Insider Hub app, while Android players can join and leave beta through the Google Play Store.

How to opt-out of Minecraft Bedrock beta versions

Opting out of beta versions is quite simple, so if a player wants to go back to a more stable version, they are more than welcome to do so.

To opt-out of beta testing on an Xbox, players need to follow the steps given below:

Open the Xbox Hub Insider app.

Unenroll from Minecraft beta

Uninstall Minecraft

Hard reset the Xbox console. This can be done by holding down the power button until the console turns off, waiting ten seconds, then turning the console back on.

Reinstall Minecraft

To opt-out of beta testing on Windows 10, players must:

Backup any saved worlds so that they are not lost.

Open the Xbox Hub Insider app and unenroll from the beta.

Uninstall Minecraft

Reinstall Minecraft