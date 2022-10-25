Zombie Apocalypse mods in Minecraft can be quite intense, banding players to face an overwhelming undead threat. One of the top options worth noting is Decimation, a realistic overhaul of zombie survival all within the world's most popular sandbox game.

Reminiscent of titles like DayZ or 7 Days to Die, Decimation is a whole new take on surviving the surge of undead. Players can go it alone or group up with friends, or even betray their group and take what they have. The ultimate choice is theirs, but some will have to go to great lengths to survive against all odds.

However, before diving into Decimation, players will need to download and install the mod.

Installing Decimation using CurseForge for Minecraft

Though manually installing mods is perfectly fine, using a mod loader can certainly save time and a few headaches. The installation of CurseForge allows players to load mods for multiple games all at once, Minecraft included.

While it isn't compatible with every mod, it certainly works well with Decimation. Therefore, players should download and install Decimation to avoid stressing about file manipulation and folders.

Installing Decimation Using CurseForge

Download and install the CurseForge app, which can be found at https://download.curseforge.com/ for PC users. Once installation has completed, open the application. Select Minecraft from the list of available games, a mod folder should be installed when this occurs. Head to Decimation's mod page on CurseForge at https://www.curseforge.com/minecraft/mc-mods/decimation-zombie-apocalypse and click the orange "install" button in the top-right of the page. The mod should appear in CurseForge, though you may need to make a profile. This is used to switch between collections of mods to enable/disable them. Decimation should now install on Forge. After completion, all you'll need to do is press the play button on your profile.

Minecraft should launch normally, but players will now notice that the mod has been installed and the appropriate version of the game has been activated. This is incredibly helpful, as Decimation doesn't use the latest version. While there are multiple other mod loaders available, such as Fabric, the CurseForge app is a quick means of installing multiple mods into the game without many issues.

Once the mod has been installed, all that's left to do is enjoy it. Fellow players can follow the same method to install the mod and experience Decimation via multiplayer.

No matter how fans choose to play the mod, Minecraft is one of the most versatile games in the industry. With CurseForge installed, players should have thousands of different modification options.

Some of these mods can even be searched directly within the CurseForge app, negating the need to scroll through third-party sites.

