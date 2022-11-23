How to download Minecraft Education Edition on Chromebook

Minecraft Education Edition allows players to build almost anything they can imagine. The only limit is their imagination, which includes massive castles, underwater bases, and even a working calculator.

As a result, it's ideal for a collaborative learning environment, which is exactly what the game provides. It is primarily used in academic settings to immerse students in the virtual world of Minecraft, where they can apply their lessons.

Because the Education Edition is distinct from the Java and Bedrock Editions, Chromebook users may be unsure how to install it on their devices. Continue reading to find out.

How to find out if your Chromebook is up to spec for Minecraft Education Edition

The first thing prospective Minecraft players will need to do before installing the game on their Chromebook is to ensure they have the system requirements to run the game. The requirements for Minecraft Education Edition are:

CPU:

Intel Core i3-3210 3.2 GHz

AMD A8-7600 APU 3.1 GHz or equivalent

RAM:

2 GB

GPU:

Integrated: Intel HD Graphics 4000 (Ivy Bridge) or AMD Radeon R5 series (Kaveri line) with OpenGL 4.4

Discrete: Nvidia GeForce 400 Series or AMD Radeon HD 7000 series with OpenGL 4.4

HDD:

Minimum of 1 GB for game core, maps, and other files

Get permission to download the files on the Chromebook

Next, gamers will need permission to download files; if you are using a school-controlled device, you may need to speak with a teacher or an IT professional to obtain permission.

For other devices, ensure you are logged in to an account with permission to download files.

After verifying that you can download the game, head to the Google Play Store and search for Minecraft Education Edition.

Downloading Minecraft Education Edition to the Chromebook

Now that the technicalities are out of the way, it's time to download the game. This is accomplished by navigating to the Google Play Store on the Chromebook. Search for Minecraft Education Edition in the Google Play Store and click on it when it appears in the results.

After selecting the game, click the Install button to begin the installation process. Please keep in mind that the game will take up approximately 500 MB of storage (250MB for the game and 250MB for worlds); however, by creating multiple worlds on the device, it can go much further.

Launching the game on Chromebook

Now that the game has been downloaded, it is time to play it. To begin, open the Chromebook's programme menu by clicking on the small circle in the bottom left-hand corner of the screen on the taskbar.

Scroll down until you see Minecraft Education Edition in the programme menu. When you click on the game, it will begin to load. As they prepare to learn with Minecraft, players can either log into their account or play locally after launching the game.

