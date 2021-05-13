How to download Minecraft Java 21w19a Snapshot for 1.17 update

A few weeks ago, Mojang made a major announcement about the upcoming Minecraft update. They revealed that the highly anticipated Caves and Cliffs update has been split into two parts. The first part will add new mobs and blocks, while the second part will bring world generation and technical changes.

Mojang has started to remove unstable features from the game. In this week's Snapshot, players can no longer find sculk sensors, bundles or candles as they are unfinished items. Other than this, there are many technical changes and bug fixes that have been made.

Players can download the Minecraft 21w19a Snapshot to check out some of the experimental features of the Caves and Cliffs update.

How can players download the Minecraft Java 21w19a Snapshot?

Sculk sensors are removed from the first part (Image via Mojang)

Players can download the latest Minecraft Snapshot 21w19a by following these steps:

Download the Minecraft Launcher if it is not already downloaded. Open the Minecraft launcher. Select the "Installations" option tab in the top-left corner of the screen. Enable snapshots in the installations tab

When upgrading an old world to a new Snapshot, players should create a backup as the Snapshot can corrupt the files. Players are advised to create a new world to try the experimental features.

List of changes in 21w19a

Changes in 21w19a

The maximum length of item names in the anvil UI has been increased from 35 to 50.

Made geodes significantly rarer.

Unfinished items (Sculk Sensor, Bundles, and Candles) have been removed from the creative inventory.

Recipes for unfinished items (Bundles, Candles) have been removed.

Technical Changes

Upgraded to Java 16.

Added mineable/axe, mineable/hoe, mineable/pickaxe and mineable/shovel block tags. Blocks with these tags can be destroyed more quickly with the matching tool.

Added needs_stone_tool, needs_iron_tool and needs_diamond_tool block tags. If a block requires the correct tool to drop, these tags determine which tier of that tool is required.

Changed the syntax of the /item command.

New item commands

/item replace <target> with <item stack> [<count>] - same as old replaceitem

/item replace <target> from <source> [<modifier>] - copies item for source to target(s), optionally applying modifier

/item modify <target> <modifier> - modifies item (without copying)

