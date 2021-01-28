Minecraft resource packs are files players can add to their game that changes the world's look.

There are thousands of different resource packs, all with a different appearance. Some only boost game resolution, while others completely change the game. Some resource packs are awesome for players who love building because they add more realistic textures.

Newer players are sometimes confused about how they add a resource pack to their game. This article explains the seamless process.

How to download Minecraft resource packs

Finding the perfect resource pack

Finding a resource pack can be hard because there are many different options. Players must think about what they are looking for: 3D textures? A new color palette?

Many websites offer resource packs, including:

Once the player identifies their ideal resource pack, it can be download from the website.

Uploading the resource pack to Minecraft

Minecraft is very user friendly when it comes to resource packs. Hitting "Options" on the home screen will take players to the screen above, with a resource pack button.

Pressing the resource pack folder will open the screen above. The list on the left will show each resource pack a player has in their folder, while the list on the right will show the resource packs currently being used.

If a player wants to add a resource pack to Minecraft, press the "Open Resource Pack Folder" button, which can be found at the bottom left. This will open a folder. Players then must move the resource pack they downloaded into this folder, and it will then be added to the left list, where they can load it into their game.