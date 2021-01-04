5 best Minecraft resource packs for PvP in 2021

Resource packs are a great way for players to spice up how they view and play Minecraft.

Resource packs in Minecraft are files that can be added to the game. They change the look of blocks, mobs, tools, and more. These packs are a great way for Minecraft players to make their game even more personalized.

Several resource packs have different themes, some are based around colors, others simply enhance the resolution of normal Minecraft blocks.

This article lists the five best PvP Minecraft resource packs in 2021 that will make a player's PvP experience even better and more enjoyable.

Top 5 resource packs for Minecraft PvP

#5 - InjtataFlame PvP

InjataFlame PvP is a resource pack that not only enhances the visual appearance of Minecraft but it also gives an FPS boost for players, which is always helpful while playing PvP mini-games. The vibrant colors of this resource pack are sure to draw the attention of many players.

Download InjataFlame PvP here.

#4 - Oversleep PvP

First off, the sky textures in the Oversleep PvP resource pack are simply to die for. Along with that, this pack helps Minecraft run very smoothly. This obviously helps players with combat. The resource pack also reduces animation noise so that particles and fire will not block the player's view.

Download Oversleep PvP here.

#3 - Ultramarine PvP

Ultramarine PvP is a great resource pack for those Minecraft players that love the color blue, because this pack is, well, very blue.

With this Minecraft resource pack, all noise is immediately removed, giving players who utilize this pack a better PvP experience. Swords and other objects are given a smaller texture to avoid obstructing the view.

Download Ultramarine PvP here.

#2 - Synthwave PvP

Synthwave PvP is truly a Minecraft resource pack like no other. This pack is filled with bright, purple colors with unique galaxy-like textures. Swords and other objects are also shortened, so they do not get in the way of a player's view.

Download Synthwave PvP here.

#1 - Chroma PvP Animated

Chroma PvP has all of the ordinary features of a PvP texture pack, including smaller animations, decreased sword length, lower fire particles, and more. But, this pack has one unique feature that the rest do not have: Animations.

Weapons and armor are on an automated loop of different colors. The texture pack is at a lower resolution, so all players can run the pack without any frame issues.

Download Chroma PvP here.