How to download Minecraft snapshot 23w51b

Minecraft: Java Edition's latest snapshot - 23w51b - debuted shortly after the 23w51a version on December 17, 2023. This experimental patch fixes a major crash seen in 23w51a but otherwise introduces similar changes and fixes. These include the addition of armadillo mobs, armadillo scutes, and the wolf armor that can be crafted from them.

Like the countless Java snapshots that came before it, the 23w51b snapshot can be downloaded quickly and effectively using the Minecraft Launcher. Little more is required than a few clicks and a stable internet connection, as the launcher will handle the rest.

However, if this is the first time you are accessing an experimental snapshot, it doesn't hurt to examine the process of doing so.

Steps to download Minecraft snapshot 23w51b for Java Edition

The Minecraft Launcher makes snapshot downloads incredibly easy and straightforward (Image via Mojang)

Thanks to the Minecraft Launcher, you won't have to spend too much time downloading the latest snapshot version. This means you will have more time to check out the various new additions in 23w51b, including past and present Experimental Features for the 1.21 update. Armadillos, wolf armor, trial chambers, and more await!

You can update to/download snapshot 23w51b with the following steps:

If you haven't done so already, download and install the game launcher from Mojang's official site. Run the launcher and log in with your Microsoft account credentials. Select Java Edition from the game list to the left of the window, then click the installations tab. Ensure that the snapshots box is checked under the versions category. Return to the play tab and click the button that reads "Latest Release" next to the green Install/Play button. Select "Latest Snapshot," then click the Install/Play button. The launcher will download and install all of the necessary assets and then open the snapshot to play.

That's all there is to it! As long as you have a stable internet connection, the download/update process should take very little time. Even better, each time you boot up a Minecraft Java Edition snapshot, the launcher will automatically check for updates and install them if new snapshots have been released by Mojang. Simply hit the play button and enjoy the new content and fixes.

With the 1.21 update still several months out, in all likelihood, there's little doubt that many more snapshots will soon be made available for Java Edition. This process is crucial for Mojang as it tests out new features, gathers feedback from players, and collates bug reports for the full content update. You can do your part just by playing the snapshot and/or reporting bugs.

Whatever the case, fans who need a bit of a breakdown as to what changes and additions were made to this snapshot may want to check out the latest set of patch notes. Most of the changes are content-focused, but there are more than a fair share of bug fixes to be aware of.