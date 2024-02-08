How to download Minecraft snapshot 24w06a

Minecraft's latest Java Edition snapshot, version 24w06a, was released for PC platforms on February 7, 2024. The snapshot introduces the wind charge item and hopper optimization. It also implements the final tweaks for the armadillo mob. Players with a copy of Java Edition can now access the snapshot for free in just a few moments.

Much like the Java snapshots before it, snapshot 24w06a can be easily downloaded and played via the game's official launcher. This way, you can spend more time enjoying all the new changes and additions instead of worrying about files and folders, which is quite convenient, to say the least.

Steps to download Minecraft snapshot 24w06a for Java Edition

The official game launcher makes accessing snapshot 24w06a incredibly easy (Image via Mojang)

If you've already installed the official Minecraft launcher to play Java Edition, downloading the latest in-game snapshot, like 24w06a, requires very little effort. Since snapshots are built into the launcher itself, all that's required is a few clicks. The launcher will take care of the rest before opening up the snapshot.

You can download the 24w06a snapshot with the following steps:

If you haven't already, download the official launcher from Minecraft.net. Otherwise, open the launcher. Select Java Edition from the game list to the left of the launcher window. To the left of the Install/Play option, click on the button that reads "Latest Release" and select "Latest Snapshot." Click on the Install/Play button. The launcher should download all the necessary files and folders before opening the snapshot to play.

That's all there is to it! Keep in mind that in addition to installing snapshot 24w06a, these steps can also be followed for each new version that Mojang releases. A few clicks is all it takes, and with a decent internet connection, it shouldn't be long before you're diving into the latest snapshot and all of its new changes and content.

Java patch notes can also be found via the official launcher (Image via Mojang)

Even better, the official launcher also offers a tab on Java Edition's menu that provides the full list of patch notes for Minecraft 24w06a, as well as snapshots and full releases that come before/after it. It's a great resource to check out before diving into a new update or snapshot, particularly if you want to know the full scope of tweaks before diving into the game and testing them out for yourself.

Whatever the case, there's a pretty sizable amount of changes made in snapshot 24w06a. For maximum enjoyment, it also might be worth activating the Minecraft 1.21 Experimental Features, as many changes implemented in this beta are aimed toward the update features that are currently in active development.