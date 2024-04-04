How to download Minecraft snapshot 24w14a

Keeping Minecraft updated to the latest version is the best way of experiencing Mojang’s sandbox experience. While fans wait for the highly anticipated Minecraft 1.21 update, Mojang has released another snapshot: 24w14A. This snapshot does not add any new feature, mob, or block to the title but introduces some crucial bug fixes and technical changes to keep the game running smoothly.

If you have not downloaded and installed the 24w14A snapshot, you can do it with the help of this handy guide. Getting it should be quite easy if you are using the game's official launcher.

Without further ado, here's the easiest and fastest way of downloading the 24w14A snapshot.

Easiest way to download Minecraft snapshot 24w14a

Downloading the 24W14a snapshot (Image via Mojang Studios)

To download the 24w14a snapshot, you must first open your Minecraft Launcher. Then, head over to the Installation tab. This is where you will find the version of the game currently installed. You can also play old snapshots from this page by looking for specific ones via the search bar.

You won’t have to search for the 24w14a snapshot as it is the latest release. Make sure you opt for the "Latest Snapshot" option. All you need to do next is press the Play button.

If you are interested, you can use this same method to download older snapshots. You can search for a specific snapshot, download it separately, and start playing old versions of the game. Pretty nifty, right?

However, it is recommended that you download the 24w14a snapshot in a different folder. You can select the download folder on the Installation page or just back up your current world so that you can revert in case things go south. In both cases, it is important to download the snapshot as the chances of bugs in this update is quite low.

Attacking using the wind charge (Image via Mojang Studios)

There are 24 major and minor bug fixes in the 24w14a snapshot. While most of these bug fixes are minor, some are worth noting.

A significant bug that caused wind charges to stutter when fired has been fixed. Previously, snowballs, eggs, ender pearls, and experience bottles would be destroyed instead of getting deflected when attacking the breeze. This issue has also been resolved.

The minor bug fixes of the snapshot include:

Server disconnecting error

Goat horn default instrument missing

Heavy core not required tool error

Do note that getting new snapshots can result in some Minecraft errors and bugs, which is quite ironic.