How to download mods for Minecraft 1.19 Java Edition

Minecraft is an incredibly customizable game, and this is largely due to the many mods that can be applied to it. Bedrock Edition users can use add-ons, but Java Edition users will have to rely solely on modding the game to alter it.

Back in the older days of Minecraft modding, players had to install mods manually. However, not every mod is compatible with its counterparts, and this would occasionally lead to crashes or in-game graphical artifacts that were less than desirable. Fortunately, modding has gone through plenty of revisions since those early days, thanks to the dedication of the gaming community.

There are now several different mod loaders to consider when modding Java Edition, such as the multi-game modding platform CurseForge.

Installing Minecraft Java mods with CurseForge

CurseForge can install various mods for multiple games at once (Image via Overwolf)

Using CurseForge, fans can install several mods, many of them directly through the mod loader's main website. The app even possesses a built-in search function to find and download mods directly without having to search other websites. CurseForge's profile feature can also be quite helpful, as it allows players to switch between different mod profiles to activate specific content or versions of the game.

Installing mods Via CurseForge:

Begin by installing the CurseForge desktop application. The app has functionality with Windows, macOS, and Linux, so you'll want to pick the appropriate installer for your operating system. After installation, open CurseForge. The application should check your system for installed games that are compatible, including Minecraft: Java Edition. Click on the game's thumbnail. From here, you can download modpacks via the app's search function. Before you begin installing mods, you may be asked to create a custom profile for your mod collection, but this should only take a few moments. If you'd like to implement mods not found on the app, you can head to www.curseforge.com/minecraft to find mods, modpacks, resource packs, worlds, and Bukkit plugins. After selecting a mod or modpack on the site, simply click the orange installation button on the top-right of the page. CurseForge should begin installing the content directly into your Minecraft directory. Once your mods are installed, you can open the game from whatever location you please, including directly from CurseForge itself.

Keep in mind that there are many other mod loaders available for use if CurseForge doesn't fit you as a player. Both Minecraft Forge and Fabric are viable alternatives. These mod loaders can take archived mod files and install them directly into the game while keeping them updated where applicable.

CurseForge is certainly one of the easiest mod loaders to configure and keep your mods up-to-date, but every player has their own preferences. Additionally, depending on whether you're using mods or plugins for specific server types (Spigot, for example), you may need to follow a particular method of installation. However, most standard mod loaders should be more than capable of installing mods and keeping them in working order for single-player or LAN gameplay.

