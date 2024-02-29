How to download and play Dragonfire add-on for Minecraft Bedrock

Minecraft now supports add-ons, which are essentially community-made mods that can be downloaded from the Minecraft Marketplace without using any mod launcher like Fabric or Forge. One of the most popular add-ons currently is Dragonfire, which lets you add different types of dragons to the game.

Earlier, adding additional mobs, such as a dragon, was a lengthy process, but with the Dragonfire add-on, it can be done with just a click. Here’s how to do it.

Downloading Dragonfire add-on for Minecraft

The Dragonfire add-on for Minecraft comes in two variants: paid and free. It is recommended that you try the free version first and later buy the paid version if you enjoyed the game.

To download the free version, select the free version of the add-on from the Marketplace and then click "download" or "get". This will start the download. Once downloaded or installed, you have the add-on in your game, but there’s still one step left before you start flying on dragons.

Open the world setting for the world you want to use this add-on. From there, head to the "Resources and Behavior Packs" tab. Here, you will find all the add-ons, textures, and other user-downloaded content. Find the "Dragonfire" add-on and enable it.

Do note that enabling any add-on, even if it has been downloaded from the official Minecraft Marketplace, will disable all your achievements. This is just like enabling cheats. So, if you want to keep your achievements, it is better to make a copy of your world and enable the add-ons there.

Dragonfire add-on content

Armors crafted from dragon scales (image via Spectral Studios)

The free version of the add-on gives eight different types of dragons that can be easily tamed, all slightly different from each other. You can ride the dragons and fly around places and command them to sit, stand, or even attack mobs.

Another great feature of this add-on is that all the dragons drop scales. These scales can also be extracted by using shears on the dragon, which can be used to make weapons (swords mostly) and armor.

The armor sets are designed beautifully with each armor set looking very different from the other. The swords made by the dragon scales have different special abilities, such as knockback, fire aspect, and channeling. Apart from the dragons and armor, the add-on also gives special wandering traders that offer saddles, dragon eggs, and other interesting items in exchange for emeralds.

However, not everything is great about this add-on. The free version is unrefined. The spawn rate of the dragons is very high, with dragons spawning everywhere, even inside the base and dungeons.