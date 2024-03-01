How to download and play Gravestone add-on in Minecraft Bedrock

Minecraft now officially supports add-ons that introduce new features to the sandbox game, such as unique mobs and items. You can download them without the use of any mod launcher like Fabric or Forge. Better yet, you can just head over to the Minecraft Marketplace and download them directly. The Gravestone add-on is one of the free add-ons available in the store, and it is a great alternative to the Keep Inventory mod.

Here’s how to download the Gravestone add-on and play it, along with what it does for Bedrock.

Download Gravestone add-on for Minecraft Bedrock

Getting the Gravestone add-on for Minecraft Bedrock is very easy as it is an official add-on. All you need to do is open the game, click on 'Marketplace' to go to the store, and then search for 'Gravestone.'

Since the Minecraft add-on is free, you can just click on 'Download' to get it. However, doing this is not enough to implement the add-on into your game. You need to complete a few more steps to complete the process.

With the add-on downloaded, go to the world setting you want to play and find the 'Resources and Behaviour' tab. This tab has all the additional features and texture packs that you can activate or deactivate.

Find the Gravestone add-on and then activate it. You can do the same thing if you want to use this add-on in your Minecraft Realms world.

That’s all you need to do to have the Gravestone add-on in your world in the game.

Use of the Gravestone add-on

Accessing the gravestone in the game (screenshot from YouTube/Bedrock Princess)

The Gravestone add-on allows you to keep your inventory safe whenever you die in the game. When you die, a gravestone is created at the exact location of your death. You get a map when you respawn, which contains the coordinates of your gravestone.

Not only that, but the map will also guide you toward the grave, telling you how many blocks the gravestone site is in the X and Y coordinates. Once you reach the place, all you need to do is mine the gravesite to get all your items.

Do note that there are some bugs in the add-on, and a few items might sometimes not be present. However, that’s still better than not having any item after you die in the game.

Another important thing to keep in mind is that using the add-on (along with all the other add-ons) will disable all your achievements. This means it might be better to make a copy of your existing world and try the add-on there if you want to keep your achievements.