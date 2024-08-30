How to download Stampy's Lovely World in Minecraft Bedrock

There are few Minecraft YouTubers as iconic as StampyLongHead (or Stampy for short). One of the reasons Stampy is so well known is that their world has been played on and expanded for more than 10 years, showcased through a continuous Let's Play series. This playthrough recently came to its conclusion, and Stampy celebrated the occasion with a full map release on Bedrock.

Everything you need to know about downloading Stampy's Lovely World for Bedrock for yourself can be found detailed down below.

Steps to download and play Stampy's Lovely World on Minecraft Bedrock

1) Start Bedrock

The Bedrock title screen (Image via Mojang)

As previously mentioned, Stampy's Lovely World is a Bedrock exclusive release. This means that you'll need to make sure that you select Bedrock within Minecraft's official launcher before starting it up. The launcher uses the phrase "for Windows" rather than "Bedrock Edition" for some reason, which might make it annoying to locate at first.

Trending

If you play on a console or mobile device, you only have the option to play Bedrock, so start the game as you normally would.

2) Go to the Marketplace

The home page of the Marketplace (Image via Mojang)

Now that Bedrock is open, you'll need to access the game's store. You can do this from the main menu by hitting the button labeled "Marketplace." This will open up the marketplace's homepage, where new and popular worlds, add-ons, Minecraft resource packs, and more are advertised.

3) Search for "Stampy"

The search results for "Stampy" (Image via Mojang)

Now that you've opened up the Minecraft Marketplace, you'll need to actually find Stampy's Lovely World. There's a chance it might be on the homepage since it's a new and popular item, though that won't always be the case. If it's missing from the homepage, you can use the search bar near the top-right corner of the screen to find it.

You'll need to search for the term "Stampy" to find the world. There should only be a few items that come back as results, with Stampy's Lovely World being the first one.

4) Purchase and download it

The pop-up when purchasing Stampy's Lovely World (Image via Mojang)

You'll need to actually buy the world before you can download it. Stampy's Lovely World costs a total of 990 Minecoins, so you'll need to have that many before you hit the purchase button. From here, just follow the prompts. This will change the purchase button into a download button.

Hitting this will cause the Minecraft world to be downloaded to your device's local storage. The button should once again update, this time changing to a world creation prompt.

Hit this button one final time to actually create Stampy's Lovely World and explore it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback