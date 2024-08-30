How to download Stampy's Lovely World in Minecraft Bedrock

There are few Minecraft YouTubers as iconic as StampyLongHead (or Stampy for short). One of the reasons Stampy is so well known is that their world has been played on and expanded for more than 10 years, showcased through a continuous Let's Play series. This playthrough recently came to its conclusion, and Stampy celebrated the occasion with a full map release on Bedrock.
Everything you need to know about downloading Stampy's Lovely World for Bedrock for yourself can be found detailed down below.
Steps to download and play Stampy's Lovely World on Minecraft Bedrock
1) Start Bedrock
As previously mentioned, Stampy's Lovely World is a Bedrock exclusive release. This means that you'll need to make sure that you select Bedrock within Minecraft's official launcher before starting it up. The launcher uses the phrase "for Windows" rather than "Bedrock Edition" for some reason, which might make it annoying to locate at first.
If you play on a console or mobile device, you only have the option to play Bedrock, so start the game as you normally would.
2) Go to the Marketplace
Now that Bedrock is open, you'll need to access the game's store. You can do this from the main menu by hitting the button labeled "Marketplace." This will open up the marketplace's homepage, where new and popular worlds, add-ons, Minecraft resource packs, and more are advertised.
3) Search for "Stampy"
Now that you've opened up the Minecraft Marketplace, you'll need to actually find Stampy's Lovely World. There's a chance it might be on the homepage since it's a new and popular item, though that won't always be the case. If it's missing from the homepage, you can use the search bar near the top-right corner of the screen to find it.
You'll need to search for the term "Stampy" to find the world. There should only be a few items that come back as results, with Stampy's Lovely World being the first one.
4) Purchase and download it
You'll need to actually buy the world before you can download it. Stampy's Lovely World costs a total of 990 Minecoins, so you'll need to have that many before you hit the purchase button. From here, just follow the prompts. This will change the purchase button into a download button.
Hitting this will cause the Minecraft world to be downloaded to your device's local storage. The button should once again update, this time changing to a world creation prompt.
Hit this button one final time to actually create Stampy's Lovely World and explore it.