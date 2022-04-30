How to download the Straw Golem mod in Minecraft?

Straw Golem is a brilliant mod for Minecraft, especially for players who frequently work on their farms and want an adorable little helper. The game has loads of different types of mobs, and this includes a species called golems. There are only two types of golems in the vanilla version of the game: snow golems and iron golems. This mod adds another mob that will help players with farming.

This mob can easily be crafted. And after it spawns, it will instantly start harvesting already grown crops, plant seeds and saplings, and even deliver the grown crops to a nearby storage. Unfortunately, the mod is only available for Minecraft version 1.16 and 1.17 in the beta version; however, players can still install the older version of the game and Forge API to download and appreciate the cute mob as it helps in farming crops.

How to get the Straw Golem mod for Minecraft?

First, players will need to download the Forge app for the mod to run properly. Once players download and install the app, they will be able to find the game and make a Forge version of it where all the mods can be installed.

Forge App (Image via Sportskeeda)

Next, players will need to head to the CurseForge website and search for 'Straw Golem Reborn' to get to the exact mod. As this mod is quite old, players need to write 'reborn' to get the most recent version.

Once players open the page, they will see that the mod is only available for version 1.16. Players can click on the orange Install button, which will directly open the Forge app and download the required game version, eventually adding the mod.

Press the orange Install button if you have Forge App (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players can then simply hit Play, and the Forge app will open a Minecraft launcher, where players can again hit Play to open the modded game version. Once players enter a new world, they will simply need a hay bale block and a carved pumpkin block to make a straw golem.

What can this mob do?

Straw Golem helping players in farming in Minecraft (Image via Ravan_Craft YouTube)

Straw golems are extremely cute mobs that will help players with farming in Minecraft. They can pick up fully grown crops and fruits and place them in a chest when they connect to it. They can automatically sow seeds and saplings as well. They have a lifespawn of seven in-game days and can be fed apples to regenerate health.

Simply because these mobs are super adorable and useful, they are worth having around, even if they are only available in older Minecraft versions of the game.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh